Who is Thor Herbst? Meet Daisy Kent’s boyfriend and off-road racing star

Daisy Kent was heartbroken on Season 28 of The Bachelor but it was not for long. The author found real love in an old friend, Thor Herbst. The couple currently lives their best lives in Las Vegas and when they are not there, they vacation in other parts of the world.

Who is Thor Herbst?

According to the US Magazine, Thor is Daisy Kent’s boyfriend. This is not these lovebirds’ first rodeo as they dated briefly while studying at San Diego State University.

The rekindling of their love flame has been nothing short of exciting. This is according to Daisy on the Almost Famous Podcast, where she said:

You never know how time’s going to go, but I would say I’m happy right now, and it’s looking positive.

Who is Daisy from The Bachelor?

Daisy Kent is an American television personality and author. She was born in Becker, Minnesota, USA, on 8 September 1998 to Brandon and Julie Kent. She graduated in 2021 with a degree in Communications, Digital, and Social Media from San Diego State University.

Now renowned for participating in season 28 of The Bachelor, Daisy worked in the corporate industry after school. She was an account executive at a mortgage software company, Jungo.

According to the Global Lyme Alliance, Daisy suffered from Meniere's disease and Lyme disease, leading to hearing loss. She channels these adversities into activism by founding Hear Your Heart. The nonprofit organisation is dedicated to helping children with hearing loss or autoimmune disorders.

Who is Daisy Kent dating?

According to People, Daisy Kent’s current love interest is Thor Herbst. Their relationship has only been public for about a year. This new romance means a lot to Daisy who had left The Bachelor after it was clear that the man she was interested in had his eyes on someone else on the show.

How did Daisy and Thor meet?

Daisy and Thor were acquainted as students at San Diego State University. They dated briefly in 2020 and graduated in 2021. When asked about their relationship on the Scrubbing In podcast, Kent said:

We didn’t date for very long, but we were always really good friends after, and our whole college friend group is super close.

This was followed by an admission that Thor initiated the break in their affair for the best. The lovebirds had a second chance at love when Herbst reached out to Daisy after her stint on The Bachelor. The relationship has been going smoothly and the reality TV show star revealed they live together now.

Daisy revealed that she changed her address from her Los Angeles residence to Las Vegas where her man lives. Sharing details of the latest development excitedly on Instagram, she said:

We did a road trip with a bunch of my stuff from L.A. and then I flew up a couple days ago, brought a bunch more stuff, and then doing another road trip on, like, Monday or Tuesday, where I’m going to bring a lot more stuff.

What is Thor Herbst’s job?

Herbst's LinkedIn profile reveals he works full-time as a management associate at Terrible Herbst Oil Company. The company is a private gas station owned by the Herbst family with branches in California, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.

Outside of working in the corporate industry, Thor also took after his family’s recreational interest in racing. He has participated in various races across deserts and has awards to show for it on his SCORE International profile.

What does Thor Herbst race?

Herbst is a professional racer for the off-road, desert racing league SCORE International. According to his profile, he participated in the Trophy Truck Spec at the 2024 King Shocks Score San Felipe 250.

Thor Herbst's Instagram page reveals his previous outings at the San Felipe race. He shared a picture with the caption:

Already had an amazing week with friends and family in San Felipe, the win was icing on the cake! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen.

Are Riley and Thor Herbst related?

Riley and Thor Herbst are related by blood. They are the grandsons of Jerry Herbst, who developed the Terrible Herbst business founded by his father, Edward R. Herbst. Riley, like Thor, is also a professional car racer.

What is Thor Herbst's net worth?

According to Celebrities Net Worth News, Thor was worth $5.67 billion in 2023. Thor Herbst's billionaire status is thanks to revenues from racing and his family business.

Thor Herbst and his lover, Daisy Kent, are living life with their blossoming romance. Daisy has been especially happy about the relationship as she never misses the opportunity to praise her man’s thoughtfulness.

