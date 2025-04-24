Meet Natalie Buffett: All about Craig Conover's new girlfriend

Natalie Buffett's relationship with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the talk of the town until the lovers bade themselves farewell. She has since been linked to reality TV star Craig Conover.

Key takeaways

Natalie Buffett graduated from Southern Methodist University , where she studied Civil Engineering.

, where she studied Civil Engineering. Buffett dated baseball player Jack Flaherty and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott .

and Dallas Cowboys quarterback . Media outlets state Natalie is Craig Conover's new girlfriend.

Profile summary

Full name Natalie Buffett Gender Female Date of birth 10 April 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Florida, Texas, United States Current residence Texas Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 5 inches (167 cm) Weight 50 kg (110 lbs) Mother Karin Buffett Relationship status Dating Partner Craig Conover University Southern Methodist University Profession Model, influencer Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Who is Natalie Buffett?

Natalie is an influencer famous for being Craig Conover's girlfriend. She was born on 10 April 1997 in Florida, Texas, United States of America, making Natalie Buffett 28 as of 2025.

Little is known about Natalie Buffett's parents. Per Sportskeeda, her mother is Karin Buffett. Natalie lost her father on 14 December 2017. In an Instagram post dedicated to him, she wrote:

To the greatest mind and kindest soul, fly high daddy. Heaven gained a good one today.

Craig Conover's new girlfriend studied Civil Engineering at Southern Methodist University between 2015 and 2019 and is a certified Yoga teacher.

What does Natalie Buffett do for a living?

According to her LinkedIn page, she interned at BGE, Inc., a consulting firm, after graduating. She was a model and earned well from it.

Since May 2021, Natalie has been the Director of Content Creation and Strategy at OxeFit. The company makes AI-powered home gym systems based in Dallas, Texas, United States.

Who is Craig Conover?

Conover is an American television personality, attorney, and businessman. He was born on 9 February 1988 in Fenwick Island, Delaware. His father, Craig Conover Sr, is an entrepreneur, and his mother, Martha, is a teacher.

Craig attended Selbyville Middle School and Indian River High School before bagging a bachelor of science degree at the College of Charleston.

The TV personality's relationship history includes dating Naomie Olindo for almost three years before they went their separate ways in 2017. He briefly dated Kristin Cavallari in 2021.

Before Conover and Buffett's relationship began, the former dated Summer House’s star Paige DeSorbo for three years before they separated. Sharing the news on her Giggly Squad podcast, Paige said:

Craig and I have decided to no longer be together. I love him, I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time.

Exploring Craig Conover's relationship with Natalie Buffett

Rumours persisted that Conover and Buffett were dating immediately after fans noticed that the lovebirds followed each other on Instagram. Per Hindustan Times, the rumour intensified when Natalie Buffett and Craig Conover were spotted vacationing in Colorado in early 2025.

Craig Conover hinted at the relationship when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2025. According to him:

When I date, I tend to date only one person at a time. I’ve been seeing someone. I’ve been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways and everything happens for a reason.

Before her alleged relationship with Craig started, Natalie dated Dak Prescott for two years before they called it quits. As Page Six published, their relationship became public in July 2020 when she wished the Dallas Cowboys quarterback a happy birthday in a now-deleted Instagram post. The reason for their breakup is not public knowledge.

Sneak peek Natalie Buffett's net worth

As The Sun and Explore Celeb reported, the Civil Engineering graduate is worth $1 million. She made part of this from her career as a model, where she reportedly earned $30,000 monthly.

Frequently asked questions

Are Natalie Buffett and Jack Flaherty still together? They called it quits in 2024.

They called it quits in 2024. What degree does Natalie Buffett have? She studied civil engineering at Southern Methodist University.

She studied civil engineering at Southern Methodist University. Is Natalie Buffett related to Warren Buffett? Though they share the same last name, they are not related.

Natalie Buffett shot into the limelight because of her high-profile relationships. Her new relationship with Craig Conover after parting ways with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made her a topic of discussion online.

