Craig Conover's net worth: How rich is the Southern Charm star?

Craig Conover's net worth mirrors his successful acting career and entrepreneurial ventures. In 2019, he launched a sewing lifestyle brand that has significantly contributed to his millionaire status.

In four years, I have taken Sewing Down South to an eight-figure business. It is incredible to go from selling out of my dining room to a flagship store.

Craig Conover at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (L). The actor during a 2023 Caesars Forum (R).

Key takeaways

Craig has starred in Southern Charm for over a decade.

for over a decade. He reportedly earns $25,000 per episode from the show.

from the show. Conover learned how to sew in a home economics class in eighth grade.

His company opened its first store in May 2021.

Craig Conover's profile summary

Full name Craig Altman Conover Gender Male Date of birth 9 February 1989 Age 36 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Fenwick Island, Delaware, USA Current residence Charleston, South Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Indian River High School Height 6'3" (191 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Martha and Craig Conover Sr. Siblings 1 Profession Attorney, businessman, television personality Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Exploring Craig Conover's net worth in 2025

According to Style Caster and TheThings, Conover is worth an estimated $1 million. He has allegedly bagged over $3.2 million from Southern Charm's 131 episodes. In a June 2020 interview with Bravo TV, Craig shared some of his secrets to success, he said:

Do not ever be too scared to chase your passion. It is never too late to become what you want to be.

American actor Craig Conover during BravoCon 2023.

What does Craig Conover do for a living?

In 2021, Craig co-founded the Pillow and Beer podcast. The following year, his memoir Pillow Talk: What's Wrong with My Sewing? was published by Simon & Schuster.

Craig Conover's acting career

Conover made his TV debut on Southern Charm in 2014. He portrayed Officer Smith in the 2018 film Reprisal. In February 2020, Craig joined the Summer House fraternity as a guest.

He starred as a main cast member in the film's spin-off, Winter House. Conover has also appeared in:

The Domenick Nati Show (2016)

(2016) Celebrity Page (2018-2020)

(2018-2020) Daily Blast Live (2022)

Is Craig Conover a lawyer?

Although Craig graduated from the Charleston School of Law in 2014, he did not receive his Juris Doctor degree due to failure to submit a final thesis paper.

After passing his exam, Conover was admitted to the bar as an attorney in 2018. In March 2018, he founded The Craig Conover Law Firm.

What businesses does Craig Conover own?

The actor and his Southern Charm co-star Patricia Altschul released a pillowcase collaboration in March 2019.

Craig Conover during the 2024 Hayu FanFest at Magazine London.

During a December 2024 interview with Southern Living, Conover narrated how he turned a heartbreak into a lucrative business idea.

I was at the tail end of a relationship, and all I had was a sewing machine. The only thing I remembered to make was a pillow from home art. One night, I began sewing and found happiness in doing it. Positive responses from an Instagram post convinced me that this was different enough to work.

Craig launched Sewing Down South on 1 April 2019. The company partnered with HSN in June 2020 and HomeGoods in July 2022. While speaking with Bravo TV, the rich lawyer revealed that the company has 30 employees with health insurance.

Sewing Down South has grown exponentially. We are now in Kroger Stores across the country.

Venturing into the hotel industry

In 2019, Craig co-founded the Mesu restaurant alongside Leva Bonaparte and her spouse, Lamar Bonaparte.

He then launched Carriage House with his other co-stars, Philip Testa, Jordan Andino, Austen Kroll, and Chris Maier. The hotel was opened in March 2023.

Attorney Craig Conover during a 2024 interview with Andy Cohen.

Peek into Craig Conover's house

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Conover paid $460,000 for a 2,000-square-foot home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in 2017. The property is reportedly worth $900,000 today.

FAQs

Craig co-owns one of the most famous restaurants in South Carolina. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Craig Conover?

Conover (36 as of 2025) was born on 9 February 1989 in Fenwick Island, Delaware, USA. His father is an entrepreneur, while his mom is a school teacher. Craig has a younger brother, Christopher.

What is Craig Conover's height?

The Delaware native stands 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) tall. He has dark brown hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Craig Conover during a 2022 Southern Charm reunion.

Are Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo still together?

Paige and Craig began dating in October 2021 and broke up in December 2024. The businessman was in a relationship with Natalie Hegnauer from 2020 to 2021. He dated Naomie Olindo between 2014 and 2017.

Craig Conover's net worth places him among the richest Southern Charm cast members. He has starred in the TV show since its premiere in 2014. The actor's business endeavours also add to his financial portfolio in big bucks.

