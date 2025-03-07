Who is Frank Ocean’s partner? Inside his love life and relationships
News about Frank Ocean's partner, Payton Talbott, hit the headlines when they shared pictures of each other on social media over the Valentine's weekend. Payton Talbott is a well-known American Mixed Martial Artist who competes in the UFC championship.
I don’t use dating apps. It is a little hectic being a famous person on dating apps.
Frank Ocean's profile summary
|Full name
|Frank Ocean
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|October 28, 1987
|Age
|37 years old (as of February 2025)
|Place of birth
|Long Beach, California, United States
|Current residence
|Manhattan, New York City, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch
|Weight
|74 kg (approx)
|Father
|Calvin Edward Cooksey
|Mother
|Katonya Breaux Riley
|Siblings
|Ryan Breaux and Ashley "Nikkii" Ellison
|Education
|John Ehret High School, University of New Orleans, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette
|Profession
|Singer and songwriter
|Net worth
|$16 million (approx)
|Social media
Who is Frank Ocean's partner?
Frank Ocean's boyfriend is rumoured to be Payton Talbott, a UFC fighter. Speculations about his relationship with the UFC champion began when they were spotted together in the summer of 2024.
Since then, there have been multiple incidents where they have been seen having quality time together, including at one of Talbott's UFC fights. However, neither Frank Ocean nor Payton Talbott has officially confirmed their relationship status.
Who did Frank Ocean have a relationship with?
Frank Ocean has been in several relationships throughout his life. However, he maintains a low profile regarding his romantic life. Below is a breakdown of Frank Ocean's dating history:
1. Omar Apollo
Frank Ocean was rumoured to be in a relationship with American singer, songwriter, and actor Omar Apollo. They were later spotted on vacation in Italy.
Ocean was also seen in the audience at SZA's recent tour in America, where Omar Apollo was opening. However, the couple allegedly went their separate ways in 2023.
2. Memo Guzman
Frank Ocean's relationship with Memo Guzman reportedly lasted three years, from 2017 to 2019. Guzman was first spotted with Ocean at Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match in August 2017.
Who was Frank Ocean's first love?
Frank Ocean's first love was a man he met when he was 19. In his emotional 2012 Tumblr post, Frank described the profound impact of this relationship. He wrote,
4 summers ago, I met somebody. I was 19 years old. He was too. We spent that summer, and the summer after, together. Everyday almost. And on the days we were together, time would glide.
By the time I realized I was in love, it was hopeless. It was malignant. There was no escaping, no negotiating with the feeling. It was my first love. It changed my life.
Does Frank Ocean have a girlfriend?
Frank Ocean does not have a girlfriend. His known or speculated past relationships have been with men, and there are no reports of him dating women.
Is Frank Ocean married?
The popular American singer is not married at the moment. However, he is known for being discrete about his private life and has not disclosed any information about marriage.
What happened with Frank Ocean and Chris Brown?
Frank Ocean and Chris Brown were involved in a physical altercation on January 27, 2013, outside a West Hollywood recording studio. This was after Brown's team tried to leave, but Ocean and his crew blocked them from leaving the premises, leading to a fight between the two artists and their entourages.
In a since-deleted X post, Frank Ocean claimed he was "jumped" by Brown and his associates during the altercation. He wrote,
Got jumped by Chris and a couple guys. Cut my finger now I can’t play w two hands at the Grammys.
Despite the incident being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Frank Ocean chose not to press charges. However, Frank Ocean's cousin Sha'keir Duarte filed a lawsuit against Chris Brown for $3 million over injuries sustained during the fight.
Trivia
- Frank Ocean was born Christopher Edwin Breaux. He later changed his name to Christopher Francis Ocean and then legally to Frank Ocean in 2015.
- Frank's younger brother, Ryan Breaux, passed on in a car crash in 2020.
- Several music critics have credited Frank as a pioneer of the alternative R&B genre.
- Before becoming famous, Frank wrote songs for top artists like Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Brandy, and Alicia Keys.
- Ocean's first live performance was at Coachella in 2011 alongside Odd Future.
Frank Ocean's partner remains a subject of speculation as he keeps his relationships private. However, he is alleged to be in a relationship with Payton Talbot. The two reportedly began dating in the summer of 2024 after they were spotted hanging out together.
