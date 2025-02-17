Who is Nicholas Alexander Chavez's partner? Meet Victoria Abbott

News about Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s partner, Victoria Abbott, hit the headlines when they were both cast in Grotesquerie. Chavez is also famous for his role as Lyle Menendez in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Nicholas Chavez and his partner, Victoria Abbott. Photo: @victoria.abbott, @nicholasalexanderchavez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Nicholas Chavez is in a relationship with fellow Hollywood star, Victoria Abbott .

. Victoria Abbott moved to California to pursue a career in acting when she was 13.

Chavez and Abbott made their relationship public in September 2023.

Victoria Abbott's profile summary

Full name Victoria Stranglen Abbott Gender Female Date of birth August 20, 2001 Place of birth Omaha, Nebraska, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 10 inches Marital status In a relationship Sibling Madison Abbott College Loyola Marymount University Profession Actress and social media personality

Who is Nicholas Alexander Chavez's partner?

Nicholas is in a relationship with Victoria Abbott, a renowned actress famous for her roles in Geisting, Echoes, and Grotesquerie. Although it is publicly unknown about their dating history, their relationship became public in September 2023 when she featured him in one of her Instagram stories.

In a July 2020 interview with VoyageLA magazine, Abbott explained how she started acting at a tender age. She said,

I started acting right around the beginning of 8th grade when I first moved to California. I fell head over heels in love with it, and that love still hasn’t gone away as I’m now going into my sophomore year of college.

Victoria gained fame following her role as Gina in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Echoes. Photo: @victoria.abbott on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How old is Nicholas Alexander Chavez's partner?

Victoria, whose full name is Victoria Stranglen Abbott (age 23 years old as of February 2025) was born on August 20, 2001, alongside her identical twin, Madison Abbott, in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. She reportedly grew up in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Victoria Abbott's education

According to her LinkedIn profile, Victoria enrolled at Monrovia High School in 2015 and graduated in 2019. She later enrolled at Pasadena City College and earned an Associate of Arts and Sciences (AAS) in Political Science and Government, graduating in 2021. Victoria later attended Loyola Marymount University to pursue her pre-law studies and graduated in 2023.

Is Nicholas Alexander Chavez married?

The Hollywood star is unmarried, but he is dating Victoria Abbott, a fellow Grotesquerie co-star. In January 2023, the celebrity couple were photographed having a good time during a birthday party, a photo Victoria reposted.

Nicholas Chavez and Victoria Abbott at Netflix's Primetime Emmy afterparty at Hilex in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

What does Nicholas Chavez's girlfriend do for a living?

Abbott is an accomplished actress who debuted her acting career when she was 13, after moving to Los Angeles alongside her twin after landing roles with a Disney Infinity commercial. Victoria gained recognition following her role as Gina in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Echoes.

Who is Victoria Abbott in Grotesquerie?

Victoria plays Andrea Salana in Ryan Murphy’s creation, Grotesquerie. Andrea is portrayed as part of the series of heinous crimes that Detective Lois Tryon and Sister Megan investigate.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (25 years old as of 2025) was born on September 6, 1999, in Houston, Texas, USA.

Nicholas grew up in Sugar Land, Texas, before moving to Denver, Colorado, at age five.

In 2022, he won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series for his role on General Hospital .

for his role on . Before acting full-time, Nicholas worked as a car and life insurance salesman during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victoria and Nicholas allegedly met on the set of Ryan Murphy's series, Grotesquerie .

. After landing a role in Monsters, Chavez called his girlfriend first to break the news.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s partner, Victoria Abbott, is a renowned American actress best known for her standout role as the teenage Gina in Netflix's hit Echoes. She has also been featured in Geisting and Grotesquerie.

READ ALSO: Who is Jack Schlossberg's girlfriend?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Jack Schlossberg, a well-known American journalist and content creator best known as the grandson of the 35th US President John F. Kennedy.

Besides his career and personal background, Jack has been linked to several high-profile women. Discover more amazing facts about his romantic life.

Source: Briefly News