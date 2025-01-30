Who is Jack Schlossberg's girlfriend? A look at his dating history

Jack Schlossberg is a popular American writer and political correspondent for Vogue magazine. He is renowned for engaging and quirky content on TikTok and other platforms. However, not just his public persona keeps him in the headlines; details about Jack Schlossberg's girlfriend always draw attention among netizens.

Jack Schlossberg is the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Photo by Nancy Lane

Jack Schlossberg, named after his maternal grandfather, the 35th US President John F. Kennedy, is a rising star. His career as a political correspondent for Vogue is thriving. But how much do you know about his love life beyond his professional background?

Jack Schlossberg's profile summary

Full name John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg Gender Male Date of birth January 19, 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth New York City, USA Current residence New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 2 in Father Edwin Schlossberg Mother Caroline Kennedy Siblings Rose and Tatiana Relationship status Single Education Yale University and Harvard University Profession Journalist Net worth $20 million (approx) Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Who is Jack Schlossberg's girlfriend?

Jack Schlossberg is currently single as of 2025. There have been no recent confirmations of a romantic relationship. Stylecaster reported being active on dating apps like Raya, indicating he is not in a committed partnership.

However, in November 2024, he shared a video singing along to a Chris Cagle song, revealing that he was going through a breakup. He captioned the video,

I'm going thru a tough breakup. This @Chris Cagle song is helping. I wish she'd been a little more clear. But getting back together? Never an option!

John Schlossberg during a dinner honouring the Medal of Freedom recipients at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, DC. Photo by Mandel Ngan

Is Jack Schlossberg married?

The New York native is not married yet. Jack also shies away from addressing the issue during interviews.

Jack Schlossberg's dating history

Throughout his lifetime, Jack has been romantically involved with multiple popular women. Below is a detailed breakdown of his dating history;

Krissy Jones (2017-2019)

Schlossberg was in a relationship with Sky Ting yoga studio co-founder Krissy Jones between 2017 and 2019. On July 4, 2019, Krissy Jones and Jack Schlossberg were reportedly spotted spending time together in Portage, Indiana.

Selena Gomez (2020)

In 2020, Jack was rumoured to be dating Selena Gomez. An Instagram fan account named @feelingforsel posted an image with the words:

According to a few tabloids, Selena Gomez and John Kennedy Schlossberg had an affair from 2020 to 2021. The grandson of the US President John Kennedy offered her the White House, and she fell for it.

Selena refuted this claim by replying to the post. She said,

Never met this human sorry.

Jack Schlossberg at The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library And Museum in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Paul Marotta

Orion Carloto (2022)

In 2022, a Reddit user claimed that Jack was romantically linked to American poet Orion Carloto. Despite the allegation, neither Schlossberg nor Orion addressed the speculations. However, they did exchange friendly messages on X (Twitter).

What is Jack Schlossberg doing now?

Jack Schlossberg is a political correspondent for Vogue, a role he began in July 2024. In this position, he aims to engage younger audiences by discussing political issues in an entertaining and approachable way, combining his legal and business background with his social media presence.

Schlossberg wanted to contribute positively to political discourse, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 general election. He stated,

If you’re going to ask people to think about something serious, you need to make it entertaining or fun. That’s what all the great leaders do. You can’t just hammer people with how bad stuff is. You’ve got to bring some positivity and good energy to the things you think are important. That’s the only strategy I have.

Jack Schlossberg during the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago, IL. Robert Gauthier

In addition to his work with Vogue, Schlossberg has been active on social media, particularly TikTok, where he shares insights on current events and political trends. Recently, he has also made headlines for controversial comments on social media, which have sparked discussions about his public persona and approach to humour.

FAQs

Jack is a well-known American writer and political correspondent best known as the grandson to America's 35th president, John F. Kennedy. Below are some frequently asked questions about him;

Are Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg still together?

Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg are Jack Schlossberg's parents. They married on July 19, 1986. However, reports suggest they live "separate lives," with Caroline serving as the US ambassador to Australia from 2022 to 2024 while Edwin remains in New York City.

Despite these reports, there is no official confirmation of a separation or divorce. They remain legally married and maintain a public presence as a couple.

How is Jack Schlossberg related to JFK?

Jack Schlossberg is the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. He is the son of Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of John F. Kennedy, making him a direct descendant of the 35th President of the United States.

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former US President John F. Kennedy, in Washington, DC, US. Photo by Bonnie Cash

Trivia

Jack graduated from Yale University and earned his JD and MBA from Harvard Law and Business School.

Many notice a strong resemblance between Jack and his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr.

Jack made his acting debut in the season 8 finale of the CBS crime drama Blue Bloods in 2018.

in 2018. Schlossberg has previously worked as a Senate page and interned under former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Jack passed the bar exam in April 2023.

Jack Schlossberg's girlfriend remains a mystery. He is single, and his social media posts hint at a recent breakup. Although he has previously dated Krissy Jones, Schlossberg was rumoured to have connections with celebrities like Selena Gomez and poet Orion Carloto.

