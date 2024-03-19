Selena Gomez and Chris Evans: Are they dating or just friends?

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are some of Hollywood's most loved celebrities, with a legion of loyal fans. Their achievements in their respective careers are evident, but details of their personal lives are always of interest in popular media. Did the two stars ever date?

Selena Gomez during the 30th Annual SAG Awards and Chris Evans during the Ghosted New York Premiere. Photo: Monica Schipper/Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gomez began her career as a child actress in the early 2000s and has since diversified into music, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Chris Evans also had his career beginnings in the early 2000s before landing his big breakout role in the Fantastic Four franchise and later becoming a beloved Marvel superhero. A union of the two stars could have been the power couple that pop culture enthusiasts dreamt of.

The two celebrities have never been in a romantic relationship. Rumours of Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating began to circulate in October 2023 when fans started to piece together hints about their relationship.

The MCU actor followed her on Instagram, and fans thought they had seen Selena in a reflection in one of Evans' TikTok videos. The Only Murders in the Building star was later spotted wearing a cable knit jumper that resembles the one Evans had in the mystery comedy film Knives Out.

Fans also thought Selena Gomez and Chris Evans were spotted together at a Los Angeles restaurant after being photographed leaving the establishment separately. However, it was later established that Selena's picture was taken in 2017 at a Pilates Studio in LA, while Evans' photo was taken in 2013 somewhere else.

In early 2023, Selena had also been rumoured to be dating former One Direction star Zayn Malik. The two were spotted together in New York City and were following each other on Instagram.

Gomez let the world know she was single in a June 2023 TikTok video. In the clip, she is seen watching soccer before letting the players know she is available.

I'm single. I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you sooo much!

In August 2023, The Heart Wants What It Wants hitmaker revealed on SiriusXM that she was happy being single. She also said her ideal guy should be cool, make her laugh and be good to her family and other people.

I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to have someone,' and I get that. But, you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at. And I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure person that I normally used to be.

Chris Evans during The Gray Man special screening, and Selena Gomez during the Premiere of Lola. Photo: Lisa O'Connor/Samir Hussein (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Selena Gomez had a crush on Chris Evans

In October 2015, 23-year-old Gomez opened up about her crush on the MCU star during an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, calling him cute.

I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn't he cute? He's very cute

When asked if she had ever revealed her feelings about him to the public, she replied it was the first time she had talked about it.

No. This is the first time...Oh, man. He's either going to hate me or love me.

Selena was single during the interview after breaking up with singer Justin Bieber. She had also been linked to producer Zedd early in 2015. On the other hand, Chris was rumoured to be dating Lily Collins at the time. There were also speculations that he had reunited with his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Minka Kelly.

Selena Gomez during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Selena Gomez's husband

The Hotel Transylvania star has yet to walk down the aisle, but marriage is something she would like to experience. During her 30th birthday in July 2022, she had a solo wedding and wore a pink Versace gown to celebrate the occasion with close friends at a private Malibu residence.

The actress later told Rolling Stone that she thought she would be a married woman at 25. Not being a wife in her mid-20s made her feel like her world was over.

I grew up thinking I would be married at 25. It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that... couldn't be farther from it. It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over...I thought I would be married by now, so I threw myself a wedding.

While talking on an episode of TaTaTu's podcast, Giving Back Generation, in August 2022, Selena revealed her desire to leave her Hollywood career behind and start a family with children.

I hope to be married and to be a mom...Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship

Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco confirmed they were an item in December 2023 after fan speculation. The two had previously worked together on several projects, including the 2019 song, I Can't Get Enough featuring J Balvin and Tainy, and Selena's 2023 single, Single Soon.

Since making their relationship public, Selena has not shied away from sharing details of their love on social media, calling him 'the best thing that's ever happened' to her. On Blanco's 36th birthday 36th birthday, the actress honoured him with a sweet Instagram post writing;

Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you, @itsbennyblanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco during a basketball game between the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Is Chris Evans in a relationship?

The Avengers: Endgame star is married to Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. The two were first rumoured to be dating in January 2022 but confirmed the relationship a year later in January 2023, when Chris made it Instagram official.

They tied the knot in September 2023 at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The ceremony was attended by several of his fellow MCU stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner.

The two made their first red carpet debut as a married couple at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Chris Evans has always wanted to settle down and have a family of his own. In a previous interview with People Magazine, he opened up about his desire to have a wife and kids, saying,

That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family...When you read about most of the best artists...most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared...So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true.

Who is Chris Evans' wife?

Chris Evans' wife, Alba Baptista, hails from Lisbon, Portugal, and can speak five languages, including Portuguese, English, German, French, and Spanish. She was born in July 1997, making her 16 years younger than the Marvel star.

She has appeared in several Portuguese projects, including Jogo Duplo, A Criacao, Filha da Lei, and A Impostora. She made her English-language debut with her role as Ava Silva in The Warrior Nun (2020 to 2022).

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans' fans were rooting for them to be an item, but fate had other plans. The two are now in separate happy relationships.

