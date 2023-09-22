Chris Evans' net worth: Is Captain America the richest Avenger?

Chris Evans shot to global stardom following his portrayal of Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. He began his career with minor roles in TV shows in the early 2000s before critics recognized his talent in 2005 after being cast to play Human Torch in the Fantastic Four franchise. How much is Chris Evans worth today?

The Avengers cast comprises Hollywood's A-list stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner. Their outstanding performances have propelled MCU films to global box office success and made the Avengers the most popular superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What is Chris Evans' net worth in 2023?

How rich is Chris Evans? The Captain America star is estimated to be worth $110 million in 2023. He earns over $30 million annually for his appearances in Marvel films. In 2019, he featured at number 73 on Forbes Celebrity 100 with estimated annual earnings of $43 million.

How did Chris Evans get so rich?

Chris Evans has amassed wealth from his successful career as a Hollywood actor. He has appeared in several big-budget blockbuster films that performed well at the worldwide box office.

The actor joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America/Steve Rogers in 2011 in the film Captain America: The First Avenger. He has since reprised the role in several MCU projects including The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The Hollywood star has also appeared in;

Defending Jacob (2020) as Andy Barber

(2020) as Andy Barber The Gray Man (2022) as Llyod Hansen

(2022) as Llyod Hansen Don't Look Up (2021) as Devin Peters

(2021) as Devin Peters Knives Out (2019) as Hugh Ransom Drysdale

(2019) as Hugh Ransom Drysdale Gifted (2017) as Frank Adler

(2017) as Frank Adler Before We Go (2014) as Nick Vaughan

How many cars does Chris Evans have?

The Marvel star is a passionate car enthusiast with an exciting automobile collection. Among the cars he drives are a Lexus ES 350, a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8, an Audi A8 L, an Audi A6, an Audi Q7, a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, a Chevrolet Suburban, a Tesla Model S, and a BMW X5.

Who is the richest Avenger?

Actor Robert Downey Jr., who portrays Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the wealthiest Avenger in 2023. He has an estimated net worth of $300 million.

Chris Evans' net worth increased considerably after his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. The 42-year-old actor has been in the industry for over two decades.

