Dynasty soapie: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, trailer

Are you a fan of soap operas? Do you enjoy the thrill of anticipating a new episode? What kind of show is Dynasty? Dynasty is the show to check out if you would like a mix of drama and romance.

Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, Grant Show, Nathalie Kelley, Elizabeth Gillies and Sam Adegoke at the 2017 CW Panels at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in August 2017. Photo: Tommaso Bodd

Dynasty is an American drama TV series and a recreation of the 1980s Prime Time soap opera of the same name. It features a melodramatic storyline about power dynamics, seduction, love and rivalry. Go through these details as they unpack what to expect.

What is the story of the Dynasty series?

Dynasty storyline revolves around Fallon Carrington and her family's escapades entailing Carrington Atlantic, the family business. Outside forces, such as the family's business rivals, are determined to witness the dynasty's collapse.

Dynasty plot summary

The show features complicated family dynamics, secrets and the fight to reclaim the family's status in the business world. Will the empire stand the test of time?

Dynasty cast with images

The show features some of the most talented figures in the entertainment industry. These are the faces that will be gracing your screens:

Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington

Elizabeth Egan Gillies (born 26 July 1993) is an American actress and singer. She is famous for starring as Jade West in Victorious and Lucy in 13.

Liz Gillies on episode 18123 of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykestrailer

Nathalie Kelley as Cristal Flores Carrington

Nathalie Kelley (born 3 March 1984) is a Peruvian-Australian actress famous for playing Neelea in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Nathalie Kelley attends the SCAD aTVfest 2020 - "The Baker And The Beauty" in February 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Vivien Killileatrailer

James Mackay as Steven Carrington

James Mackay (born 20 July 1984) is an Australian actor renowned for his features in The Dressmaker and Don't Be Afraid of the Dark and Maddox in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

James Mackay arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Hacksaw Ridge," held at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in October 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane

Robert Christopher Riley (born 11 October 1980) is an American TV, film and stage actor known for playing Terrence Wall in Hit The Floor. He also plays Agent Dulles in Greenleaf.

Robert Christopher Riley attends the Inaugural Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Black Tie Gala at The Biltmore Ballrooms in August 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby

Samuel Oluwaseyi Adegoke (born 20 September 1982) is a Nigerian-American actor famous for featuring in Switched at Birth, Code Black and Murder in the First. He also played Javon Beard in Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.

Sam Adegoke speaks onstage during the 2023 Essence Hollywood House at Goya Studios in March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Rafael de la Fuente as Samuel Josiah "Sammy Jo" Jones

Rafael de la Fuente (born 11 November 1986) is a Venezuelan actor and singer. He is also known for his role in Granchi and Empire. He also features as the picnic guy in American Horror Story: Cult.

Rafael de La Fuente attends the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater in March 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Alan Dale as Joseph Anders

Alan Hugh Dale (born 6 May 1947) is an actor from New Zealand. He features as Jim Robinson in Neighbours and President Morse in Homeland.

Actor Alan Dale attends the 2017 CW Upfront in May 2017 in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Grant Show as Blake Carrington

Grant Alan Show (born 27 February 1962) is an American actor known for his role as Jake Hanson on Melrose Place. He also plays Spence Westmore in Devious Maids.

Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders

Maddison Brown (born 23 April 1997) is an Australian model and actress famous for playing young Anna Macy in The Kettering Incident. She also features as Lily Parker in Strangerland.

Maddison Brown attends Zadig & Voltaire & Harpers Bazaar Celebrate LA at San Vicente Bungalows in October 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington

Sam Lewis Underwood (born 4 August 1987) is an English actor. He played Jake Otto in Fear the Walking Dead and one of the twins in The Following.

Actor Sam Underwood speaks onstage at Comic-Con International 017 2AMC's "Fear The Walking Dead" Panel at the San Diego Convention Center in July 2017 in San Diego. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Adam Huber as Liam Ridley

Adam Huber (born 8 May 1987) is an American actor and model. He is famous for portraying Robert in First Love.

Michael Michele as Dominique Deveraux

Michael Michele Williams (born 30 August 1966) is an American actress and fashion designer. She is known for portraying Martha Wright in Drunk, Driving, and 17 and Casaundra in Under His Influence.

Michael Michele attends Lifetime's "Drunk, Driving And 17" Advanced Screening at Swirl Films Office in April 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Nykieria Chaney

Eliza Bennett as Amanda Carrington

Eliza Bennett (born 17 March 1992) is an English actress and singer. She is famous for playing Jessica in Do Revenge.

Eliza Bennett at the 73rd Emmy Award Performer Nominees Celebration at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in North Hollywood, California, in September 2021. Photo: Michael Buckner

How many episodes does Dynasty have?

The soapie has five seasons so far, and four of them have 22 episodes each. Therefore, there are 108 episodes to watch.

What is the show Dynasty about?

As the Dynasty series begins, Blake Carrington, a powerful oil tycoon, considers marrying Cristal Flores, a younger lady. However, Cristal finds a hostile reception in the Carrington household.

Blake is preoccupied with his company's operations; hence, Cristal finds solace in Steven, her stepson. Steven has a complicated relationship with his father due to their differing political views and reluctance to step into his position as the company's future head.

Fallon is more suited to fill Blake's shoes in the company, although Blake underestimates her capacity. She channels her potential into toying with various male suitors, including Michael, her father's chauffeur.

Steven gets into a fight with his father after confronting his capitalistic values. Blake explodes, revealing how disgusted he is about Steven's homosexuality.

Dynasty's cast posing for the show's cover photo. Photo: Fate The Winx Saga

Betrayal in the city?

Matthew, Cristal's ex-lover, is unhappily married to Claudia, who is emotionally fragile. He quits his job to get into business with Lankershim. Blake's rage is heightened by Steven's decision to join him, his long-term friend.

Blake stumbles upon Steven in a goodbye embrace with Ted, his former lover. An angry Blake pushes them apart. Unfortunately, Ted hits his head, leading to Blake's arrest. An angry Steve testifies that Ted's death was instigated by malicious intent.

Who does Fallon end up with?

In Dynasty, Fallon is a businesswoman and heiress. She is Blake Carrington and Alexis' daughter. She marries Liam Ridley, a writer who struggles to piece up his past after a tragic accident.

How did the original Dynasty end?

The story takes a new turn when a veiled unexpected witness shows up in court, and Blake recognises her, his mother. Will she be the missing piece in the puzzle?

Dynasty trailer

Go through the show's trailer to scheme through the snippets of what to expect. They are enough to make you want to check the show out.

These details about Dynasty explain why you need to check the show out. Dynasty series is available on Netflix.

