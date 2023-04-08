Destined by Fate on StarLife cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, trailer

StarLife always strives to entertain you with some of the best Indian shows. Destined by Fate on StarLife has a thrilling storyline with a perfect blend of romance and drama. Sayuri struggles to repair the broken relationship between her and Saroj's family, now her in-laws. In this quest, she loses her unborn child and encounters a near-death experience. Here is everything you need to know about this TV show.

Destined by Fate has got fans buzzing with excitement. The show's twists and turns have left viewers dumbfounded and craving more. With the suspense at an all-time high, its latest episode cannot come soon enough.

Destined by Fate plot summary

Destined by Fate tells the story of a long-term friendship between the families of Balwant Sharma and Dhanraj Choudhary. However, a misunderstanding erupts between their children, Krishna and Sayuri, turning this relationship awry.

Although Balwant and Dhanraj are neighbours and best friends like their wives, Indrani and Saroj, Saroj thinks Balwant used her husband for business prosperity. She demands half of Balwant's fortune, due to which Indrani insults and slaps her. Unfortunately, Balwant later dies because of his deteriorating health.

Destined by Fate full story

Eighteen years later, Saroj still despises Indrani's family for the insult. Sayuri, Sharma's eldest daughter and a professor, hates Krishna (Kanha), holding him responsible for all the hatred between the two families. In a twist of events, Sayuri and Chiranjeev, Choudhary's eldest son, fall in love and begin their wedding preparation. Unfortunately, Chiranjeev dies on the wedding day after an accident.

Saroj blames the professor and considers her bad luck to the family. To fulfil his promise to Chiranjeev, Kanha marries Sayuri. Saroj's family later accepts Sayuri after she reveals her pregnancy. Nakul, Kanha's younger brother and Rashmi, Sayuri's sister, get engaged. However, Rashmi is jealous of Sayuri's position in the household.

Later, Saroj accepts Rishi and Kusum's marriage proposal. Sayuri and Krishna send Rishi to jail after discovering he tortures and abuses his wife. Rishi escapes from prison and kidnaps Kusum for vengeance. Sayuri loses her unborn kid trying to save Kusum from her kidnapper. Kusum then gets married to Yash, Sayuri's friend.

To create problems in Sayuri's marriage, Rashmi reveals that she cannot bear a child. However, this is a lie, and Sayuri exposes her. The incident upsets Rashmi, and when the whole family goes for their deity worship, Rashim pushes Sayuri off a cliff, killing her.

After a year, Kanha meets with an accident and is treated by Dr Vikrant. During this time, he sees Vikrant's wife, Sanchi, Sayuri's spitting image. Interestingly, Sanchi is in deed Sayuri. Vikrant blackmails the professor, threatening to harm her child if she reveals the truth. Meanwhile, Krishna finds out the truth and brings his wife back home. Will Sayuri expose Rashmi for trying to kill her, or will she choose to protect her blood?

Destined by Fate cast

The Indian television show features some of the industry's most talented actors and actresses. Some cast members gracing your TV screens this season include:

Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh as Krishna Choudhary

Nawaz (born March 26 1984) is a renowned actor and model. The 39-year-old on-screen star made his acting debut in 2009. He has starred in Kya Mast Hai Life, Mahabharat and Turis Romantis. On Destined by Fate, Shaheer plays Saroj and Dhanraj's son, Chiranjeev and Nakul's brother, Kusum's half-brother, Sayuri's husband and Kiara's father.

Hiba Nawab as Sayuri Sharma Choudhary

Nawab had her acting breakthrough with the portrayal of Amaya Mathur in Tere Sheher Mein. The actress plays Indrani and Balwant's daughter, Rashmi and Priya's sister, Krishna's wife, and Kiara's mother in the series.

Here are other recurring characters on the show:

Kinshuk Vaidya as Nakul Choudhary

Dharti Bhatt as Rashmi Sharma Choudhary

Sucheta Khanna as Indrani Sharma

Pallavi Pradhan as Saroj Choudhary

Suruchi Adarkar as Kusum Choudhary Jindal

Khushwant Walia as Yash Jindal

Mehul Buch as Dhanraj Choudhary

Nayan Bhatt as Bhanumati Sharma

Somesh Agarwal as Tejendra Choudhary

Deven Jain as Arjun Choudhary

Destined by Fate episodes

The drama TV show features 301 episodes, with a new episode set to air on April 7 2023. You can also watch the Destined by Fate trailer and its teasers online to get hints of what to expect in each episode.

Destined by Fate on StarLife encompasses professional casts carefully selected to make the show's theme real and ensure every viewer gets value for their time. It narrates a unique love story that will excite you if you love Indian family dramas.

