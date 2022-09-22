Love by Chance on StarLife is a family Indian drama telenovela. It replaced Unspoken Bond, another family drama show that aired on the network for 191 episodes. Love by Chance premiered on 17th September and will run for 198 episodes. In this article, you will learn everything regarding the show and why you must watch it.

Love by Chance premiered on StarLife on 17 September 2022.

What would you do if your parents chose a spouse for you? Love by Chance presents a similar instance. The parties involved are millennials and firmly believe it is a thing of the past that should not exist in a civilised society. Additionally, they come from two different worlds, making it difficult for them to become a couple.

Love by Chance's plot summary

The story is centred on two adult millennials (Anubhav, aka Anu and Gungun) who come from different backgrounds. One is somehow conservative, while another is the opposite. Their parents arrange a marriage between them. The news does not sit well with either of them.

Gungun is an outgoing lady and parties a lot with friends. She tells her friends about the marriage, and they advise her against it. Unlike Anubhav, she is a spoilt brat from a wealthy family. As a result, Anu does not like her because of this behaviour. Professionally, he is a scientist and focuses more on his career and family.

Destiny brings the two together by circumstance. They later discover that they share much in common than they imagined. One thing leads to another, and they fall in love with each other.

Love by Chance's full story

Anubhav is a scientist and a family-oriented guy. He stays with his extended family, which takes their traditional values seriously. On the other hand, Gungun is a beautiful lady from a wealthy family. Unfortunately, her mother abandons her at a young age. For this reason, she grows under the care of her father.

She hates her mother, and the hate has negatively affected her. She is a spoiled brat who gets anything she wants, no matter the circumstance. Professionally, she is the CEO and Chief Editor at Jeet Network.

When she attains the age of getting married, her father and Anubhav’s family arrange a marriage between her and Anubhav. The two fiercely disagree with the decision. To them, planned marriage is a thing of the past that does not have to exist in the current generation.

In one way or another, they finally agree to make the marriage work. Then, however, they sign an agreement to end the marriage if things do not work between them. Ultimately, their families help them to make wedding preparations, but the wedding is postponed due to an instance involving Anubhav’s family.

Anubhav and Gungun are the main cast members of Love by Chance on StarLife:

Akiriti is also in love with Anubhav. So she is not happy about Gungun marrying her love interest. Gungun approaches her to make amends because she also hates her mother and regards her as a failure.

The incident involving Anu’s uncle is solved, and the wedding resumes. However, the marriage is called off again after Maya’s mother insults Anu’s family. Furthermore, Akiriti and Maya join forces to divide them more so she can have him alone. And to some extent, she succeeds.

The hate Gungun has towards her mother grows. Nonetheless, she goes to Anu’s house accompanied by his father. They apologise for what happened at the wedding and leave. Then, out of anger, she flees home. Unfortunately, she is involved in an accident and taken to the hospital.

After recuperating, she gets a call from his boyfriend, Ronny. He requests her to join him on a trip with his friends. Initially, she turns down his offer. However, she does so because she intends to attend a wedding between Anubhav and Akiriti.

Eventually, she agrees to join Ronny and his friends on the trip. She takes with her the rigs so that she can gift him when she is back. Ronny, however, has ill intentions toward her. He wants to marry her without her consent. To make matters worse, he calls Anu and brags about marrying Gungun.

Despite being his wedding day, he leaves the venue to save her. Luckily, he manages to, but something unlikely happens. He performs a marriage ritual that makes him Gungun’s husband, but not entirely. Afterwards, the police arrests Ronny and Anu go back to wed Akiriti.

Gungun attends the wedding to gift him the ring. But unfortunately, she is informed about her father’s illness at the wedding. Sadly, her father succumbs to a heart attack when she arrives at the house. She is heartbroken by her father’s death. During her father’s ashes veneration ceremony, she contemplates suicide. Luckily, Anu saves her. Akiriti, however, gets mad at him for always standing with Gungun.

Ronny comes back and blackmails Anu. He threatens Anu that he will expose their marriage photo if she does not marry him. Eventually, Maya forces her to marry Ronny. However, she takes many sleeping pills on the wedding day and becomes unconscious. Despite Ronny being present, Anubhav brings Gungun to the hospital, where she is treated. However, her mother insists they should tie the knot once she regains consciousness.

Love by Chance on StarLife has 198 episodes in season one.

Once she gains consciousness, she tells Doctor Uncle about her circumstance. The doctor allows Anubhav to conduct marital rituals at the hospital before her mother and Ronny arrives. However, Akiriti becomes furious once she learns about Anu’s deed.

Later, Charu makes Anu promise that he will never meet Gungun again. He keeps the promise. After two years, Anu’s dean makes a call to him back home. However, Sunanda is the one who receives the call. She congratulates and informs him about the appointment letter she sent him. However, he turns down the dean’s offer and insists he wants to work for his country.

She also congratulates him for winning an international award. The family is happy, and they allow come together to celebrate him. In his interview with reporters, he attributes his success to Gungun, whom he refers to as his wife from the US.

Gungun, on the other hand, comes back from the US to give back to society through philanthropy. She buys an orphanage run by an NGO. Coincidentally, Anubhav is affiliated with the orphanage, and the kids love him.

Finally, the two meet and Gungun gives her flowers to congratulate him on winning an international award. They become emotional during their first encounter and hug while the kids sing. They also sing and dance together with the kids in joy while flashbacking about their past.

Love by Chance's cast

The main cast of Love by Chance did an exemplary job portraying their roles. They were selected carefully based on their skills and experience. They include:

1. Yasha Rughani as Riddhima “Gungun” Kulshreshth (nee Bhatnagar)

Yasha Rughani portrays Gungun, the wife of Anubhav, in Love by Chance.

Yasha Rughani is an Indian actress and fashion born on 24 March 1992. The actress portrays Gungun, who is the wife of Anubhav. She is the only daughter of Maya and Riddhesh. Gungun is also Ronny’s love interest.

2. Manan Joshi as Dr Anubhav “Anu” Kulshreshth

Monan Joshi was born on 22 October 1993 in India.

Manan Joshi is an Indian television actor and muscian. He was born on 22 October 1993 in Mumbai, India. In the telenovela, he plays Anubhav, the husband of Gungun and the ex-husband of Akiriti.

3. Riya Bhattacharjee as Dr Akiriti Saxena

Riya Bhattacharjee stars as Dr Akiriti Saxena in Love by Chance on StarLife.

Riya Bhattacharjee is an established Indian actress and model. She plays Anu’s ex-wife and Gungun’s cousin. In the TV show, she is the main protagonist.

4. Rushali Arora as Dr Maya Bhatnagar

The 36-year-old Rushali Arora plays Maya, Gungun's mother.

Rushali Arora is an actess from India. The 36-year-old actress plays Maya, Gungun’s mother and Riddhesh’s widow.

Supporting cast

A talented cast also portrays the recurring roles. They include:

Actor/actress Character Rajeev Kumar Chandragupt "Chandru" Kulshreshth Nishigandha Wad Sargam Kulshreshth Riya Bhattacharjee Dr. Akriti Saxena Mehul Nisar Chanchal "Golu" Kulshreshth Naina Gupta Divya Kulshreshth Kanwarjit Painta Charudutt "Charu" Kulshreshth Yamini Singh Sunanda Kulshreshth Shilpa Kadam Garima Saxena Delnaaz Irani Kiran "Goli" (née Kulshreshth) Sandeep Rajora Dr Riddhesh Bhatnagar Anuj Khurana Yug Kulshreshth Sonia Sharma Neeti Kulshreshth Priya Rore Khushi Das Gourav Raj Puri Ankit Das Akshita Tiwari Chhavi Kulshreshth Sharik Khan Neighbour Siddharth Dhawan Terrorist Group Leader Riyaz Panjwani Mithilesh Saxena lmran Khan / Rohit Mehta Pratyush Saim Khan Ranvijay "Ronny" Saxena Romanch Mehta Shankar Saxena Shivani Mahajan Dr Kamini Sheel Verma Dr Sarwar Abha Parmar Neighbour

Love by Chance's teasers

If you would love to get a glimpse of the show, you can always read the teasers before watching the actual episodes. For instance, Love by Chance teasers for October are already available online.

Love by Chance's trailer

The trailer of the Indian drama telenovela is available on YouTube. The trailer was published on StarLife Africa’s YouTube channel on 10 September 2022.

Love by Chance's episodes

The telenovela has 198 episodes—the episodes air on StarLife from Monday to Sunday. Of course, you can always tune in to watch how the events unfold.

Indeed, Love by Chance on StarLife tells a story like no other. The storyline revolves around two millennials who find themselves in an arranged marriage. Initially, they do not welcome the idea. Finally, however, destiny brings them together.

