A young student who energetically prayed on a school's assembly ground in front of her mates has been found

A kind-hearted man has promised to adopt the kid and take care of everything concerning her education

Many netizens who reacted to the good development said hers is a perfect example of the blessing of good parenting

A young girl prayed passionately on her school's assembly ground days ago as she led her schoolmates in a session.

Her video went viral, with people praising her parents for raising her well. A Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, reshared the clip on his Instagram page, saying he is looking for the said student to help her.

Woli Arole also wants to sponsor the kid's education. Photo source: @solution697, @mufasatundeednut

Smart Nigerian student gets rewards

On Tuesday, March 21, Tunde Ednut shared a photo of the girl with her mother, saying that she has been found and the comedian wants to both adopt and sponsor her education.

In Tunde's post, there were screenshots of chats between him and the person who was able to track the kid. He also added the video of the girl.

See the post below:

As of the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 56,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

derickrose28 said:

"God exists cos he heard her prayer. I’ll flourish, my business will flourish."

charah.xx said:

"Upon all the special number weh I sing when I dey children church, nobody video me."

sauceprince1 said:

"Her mom raised her well. Train your child, when he or she grows, she/he will never depart from it. God bless the mother, for good parenting. The father too for his nutritious “sp£rm”. That formed this girl."

temilolasobola said:

"I am happy for her. Only a fool will say there is no God."

