Amakhosi coach Cavin Johnson has promised teen midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi more game time

The 18-year-old signed a senior contract earlier this season and is yet to score in four appearances for Chiefs

Amakhosi fans took to social media, calling for the teenager to play more for the side pushing to finish in the top eight

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson admires teen midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says teenage attacking midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi will get more minutes on the field.

The 18-year-old signed a senior contract this season and has yet to score for Chiefs, who have two games left to play.

Watch Vilakazi's cameo against AmaZulu on Sunday, 12 May 2024 in the video below:

Speaking to KickOff, Johnson said his side is focused on a top-eight finish and could unleash Vilakazi in order to achieve their goal.

Johnson said:

“If you look at ‘Obrigado’ [Vilakazi] when he came on to the pitch, he loves football and ja he’ll get more time.”

Amakhosi fans want Vilakazi to start matches

Chiefs supporters took to social media to say Vilakazi should start more matches for the Soweto club as they feel the teenager has the skills to become a star.

Syah Ka Mthuyi Blose is not impressed:

“I see nothing special here. Average player.”

SJ Dlamini says Vilakazi needs to start:

“Mfundo Vilakazi needs to start a match. We could see more at Kaizer Chiefs.”

Mtho Thwala admires the youngster:

“Press Vilakazi at your own risk.”

Mnoneleli Pinyana has a suggestion:

“It is time this boy is thrown into the deep. How old was Messi when he became a regular at Barca? How old was Rooney when he became a regular?”

Macingwane Sabzero Mchunu praises Vilakazi:

“Jose wants him at Pirates because this boy knows football. Given a chance, he will be the South African Ronaldinho.”

Mfundo Vilakazi apologises for rude gesture

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs teenager Mfundo Vilakazi apologised for showing a middle finger to SuperSport United defender Lyle Lakay during Amakhosi’s 2-1 victory.

The 18-year-old made the rude gesture on Saturday, 27 April 2024, and defender Lakay accepted the apology, saying it was in the heat of the moment.

