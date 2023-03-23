Independent Johannesburg woman got herself a brand new Kia Picanto, which is her first car ever

The young lady thanked God for all the blessings she received in her life and her achievements

Mzansi was inspired by her decision to get the car for herself, and peeps couldn't help seeing how proud her parents looked

Independent woman buys her first car. Images: pabi_dirane/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A lady from Johannesburg, Pabi Dirane on TikTok, posted a video of her getting her first car straight out of the dealership. Pabi took her parents to collect the car and drove it home.

In the video with more than 20k likes, Mzansi was inspired by getting a new car, especially in our current economy.

This is Pabi's first car, a brand new Kia Picanto in the colour maroon. The young lady was very proud of her achievement.

In the video, she captioned:

"My first baby. I always say God’s timing is the best. I’ve seen God in so many ways in my life.

"I wouldn’t have done it without him♥️ Also I’m soo proud of myself bathong!! It’s possible!!!!"

South Africans were ecstatic for the beautiful woman making big money moves

People across the country were excited about the girl who bought a car for her. The congratulations kept coming.

Here are some of the comments:

kokiimahlaola said:

"It's the girlies that makes their parents proud for me. Honestly cannot wait for my turn."

Shazzybaby502 said:

"Been coming across such posts today, maybe the universe is saying something. I love seeing women winning and seeing them driving. Congratulations dear."

Palesa Xolisile said:

"This is the content I signed up for."

Mahlatse lediga commented:

"Congratulations baby girl. God did it for you."

