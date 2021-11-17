A beautiful young lady has inspired social media users after she made the brave decision to purchase herself a new ride right after passing her driver's licence test

The young woman named Nonhle is a hardworking mother who is a teacher as well as a social media marketer

Heading to the comments section ofherpost, South Africans could not help but congratulate her on her big achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous young mother named Nonhle has shared her achievement of buying a brand new car on social media and people can not help but be inspired.

In addition to juggling her offspring, Nonhle is also a teacher and a social media marketer.

A young mom has just bought herself a new car. Image: @_Nonhle/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a post shared by Briefly News, Nonhle said:

"There’s faith, and then there’s telling the guy at the dealership to prepare the car, you’ll get it after your test."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post:

Saffas react to Nonhle's achievement:

Social media users headed to the comment section and had beautiful messages for Nonhle. Here's what they had to say:

@Morwabutse said:

"Me and you same WhatsApp group. I went for my driver's license test at 8:00, told them to get it ready by 10:00 and indeed I arrived with my driver's license and collected my car all on the same day."

@mphonkgari_ said:

"Congratulations Nonhle. My best friend."

@TiyiBevhula said:

"I love your faith. I also believe that I will get 300 people to pre-order my upcoming book."

@zoezola said:

"Congratulations Nonhle. This feels like a win for all of us because we’ve been seeing your journey for a while now and how we bullied you to even booking your learners was funny."

@aneni_weh said:

"Congratulations beautiful ❤ May God bless and protect your new journey with so much love and grace and safe journeys."

Man, 22, celebrates buying his first new car, Mzansi throws serious shade

Briefly News previously reported a local man has taken to social media, celebrating the incredible milestone of purchasing his first ride. The 22-year-old is an accomplished graphic designer and couldn't help spoiling himself just a little. "

"At 22 I bought my brand new Polo tdi" he captioned the post.

While some social media users took the time to wish the young man well in his new ride, others took it upon themselves to warn the new driver about the many financial pressures that come with car ownership.

Source: Briefly.co.za