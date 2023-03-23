After being rejected by multiple companies and going for countless job interviews, a young woman finally landed a new gig

The university graduate had given up after receiving so many rejections, but she persisted until she found something

Peeps praised her for obtaining a job in the field she majored in, calling it a positive move

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mpho Sibeko finally gets a job after multiple rejections Images: Mpho Sibeko/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In a country where unemployment is so rife, it's no wonder why Mpho Sibeko was thankful for landing a job.

The University of Johanessburg graduate shared a post of her offer letter on LinkedIn. To top it off, the position is permanent, and it's in the industry that she has wanted to enter, which is tourism and hospitality.

In a post, Mpho said:

"Regret letter after regret letter, interview after interview and I cannot believe this is finally happening for me. someone pinch me"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The recently employed woman thanked God for all her blessings.

Johannesburg woman excited about a new job. Images: Mpho Sibeko/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Peeps congratulated the young woman for landing a new job in such a hard economy

People around the country were so happy for Mpho, many of which said they felt inspired not to lose hope.

Here are some of the comments:

Manana Mompati said:

"Congratulations Mpho, all the best."

Christ Family & PR said:

"Come on now. The Lord is faithful."

Sthabile Ndlovu said:

“I the Lord will make it happen. Congratulations mama."

Portia Thembakazi Ntulini commented

"Those that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles. Congratulations."

Petunia Qhamekoane said:

"When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen" this statement says it all, congratulations dear."

Thomas Chitambu said:

"Proven track record in delivering solutions to clients, leadership and great zest for impact. Well done for your patience and resilience. You have been blessed to bless."

Grateful woman bags amazing job after being rejected multiple times, sis is getting that green

In similar inspiring stories, Briefly News reported Twitter user @luxurious_sam, who landed a job after being rejected multiple times.

The young woman went to social media to make the announcement. She also was offered a pretty impressive incredible package with amazing benefits.

The job also promised to pay her more than any other positions she had ever applied for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News