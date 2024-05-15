Police Minister said e-hailing services needed stringent regulations to ensure that drivers are documented and traceable

Bheki Cele was speaking at the Ministerial Imbizo in Nyanga in the Western Cape on 15 May 2024

The minister’s view follows numerous reported assaults allegedly perpetrated by e-hailing drivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said e-hailing drivers must be documented and traceable. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images and Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the e-hailing sector requires stringent rules to ensure drivers are traceable.

Bheki Cele calls for documented e-hailing drivers

Cele said the Departments of Transport and Home Affairs should work with e-hailing companies to ensure the documentation of all drivers. He addressed the Ministerial Imbizo in Nyanga, Western Cape, on 15 May 2024, which the SAPS said was part of ongoing efforts to flush out criminality in high-crime communities. According to Eyewitness News, Cele said the industry needed tightened controls and registered drivers who could be traced when an incident occurred.

The minister’s view followed numerous reported assaults allegedly perpetrated by e-hailing drivers. Meanwhile, on the same day, a man linked to the rape and robbery of an e-hailing passenger appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court in Cape Town.

South Africans react to Bheki Cele’s visit to Nyanga

Many netizens were despondent and didn’t believe Cele or the SAPS could help curb criminality.

@phathus said:

“Bheki Cele must retire, he failed.”

@FikileMlisana added:

“SAPS serves only Bhekicele.”

@squonkmonk stated:

“Please put this energy into actually solving and stopping crime.”

@SimplyMegszcpt added:

“Bheki Cele keeps giving this nation the middle finger, but his time is running out!!! ”

@ArthurGYon1 pointed out:

“SAPS is riddled with corrupt cops. Disgrace to the men and women in blue who serve with.”

Joburg duo attacked by Bolt Driver

Briefly News recently reported that Bolt advised one of its commuters to claim from its insurance after she was assaulted by one of its drivers.

Two women were assaulted and robbed after the e-hailing driver veered off the designated route and dropped them elsewhere.

The brutal attack saddened many social media users and raised safety concerns for women who use e-hailing services.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News