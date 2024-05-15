Portuguese coach Alexandre Santos has emerged as the newest frontrunner for the Kaizer Chiefs job

Amakhosi management said a new coach will be named when the transfer window opens on Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Chiefs fans have grown impatient as they wait for a candidate to be named as the replacement for interim coach Cavin Johnson

Cavin Johnson's replacement is being assessed by Kaizer Chiefs management, which includes sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior.

Source: Getty Images

Outgoing Petro de Luanda coach Alexandre Santos has reportedly been named the new frontrunner for the Kaizer Chiefs job.

According to reports, Amakhosi management said a new coach will be named when the transfer window opens on Tuesday, 28 May 2024, while it was reported it will cost a heavy price.

Kaizer Chiefs will name a new coach

Santos has been rumoured to become the next Chiefs coach, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the club have held discussions with a new coach, while previous reports suggested Rui Vitoria as a leading candidate, .

The source said:

"Kaizer Chiefs are negotiating with a new coach to take over next season, and it is all set to be announced before the transfer window opens on [Tuesday] 28 May. Several things must be considered, such as contract extensions and new players coming in, but the club must hire a coach first."

Amakhosi fans have grown impatient

Frustrated Chiefs fans took to social media to call for the club to hire a new coach after several names were linked to replace interim coach Cavin Johnson.

Ejay Finalmente says nobody can help Chiefs:

"There is nothing that he can do. Our team is cursed."

Mpho Boloka backs Santos:

"He is not a bad coach. He must just be given full authority."

Innocent Khanyile is frustrated:

"Too much rumours."

Mnoneleli Mnox Holweni says Santos must stay away:

"Is he tired of winning trophies? It's dry on this side; he's guaranteed zero trophies on this side."

Madorobo Ndebele King Thabo says the new coach must be backed:

"Chiefs should allow the coach to come with his technical team & give him the players he needs."

Belgian coach Patrick Aussems is on Kaizer Chiefs' list

Briefly News reported that Belgian coach Patrick Aussems has been named a candidate for the Kaizer Chiefs job next season.

The club has contacted the former Black Leopards; however, Amakhosi fans blasted the decision to hire the Belgian.

