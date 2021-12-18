Tamia Louw: Everything you need to know about Andile Mpisane’s wife

Tamia Louw is officially Andile Mpisane's wife. The couple has been trending ever since because Mzansi never saw this coming. The Royal AM FC chairman has two children with DJ/influencer Sithelo Shozi. Andile Mpisane proposed to her on Friday, 17th December 2021. So, how much do you know about Mrs Mpisane?

Andile Mpisane's wife gets the ring after the tycoon adds a Mercedes-Maybach to his list of posh cars collection.

Source: Instagram

Mpisane's spouse is a high-profile South African model and social media influencer. Meanwhile, her multimillionaire spouse is the son of Shauwn Mkhize (aka MaMkhize). In addition, Andile recently bought himself an R3 million Mercedes-Maybach. The couple had a secret traditional wedding.

Tamia Louw's profile summary

Full name: Tamia Louw Mpisane

Tamia Louw Mpisane Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 3rd December 1996

3rd December 1996 Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Age: 25 years in 2021

25 years in 2021 Education: Manenberg High School

Manenberg High School Career: Model and social media influencer

Model and social media influencer Nationality: South African

South African Tribe: Zulu

Zulu Net worth: R4.3 million

R4.3 million Instagram: tamia_mpisane

tamia_mpisane Twitter: @Tamia_Louw

Tamia Louw's biography

Businesswoman MaMkhize shared her son's engagement photos on her Instagram page and tagged them with beautiful congratulatory messages. Part of her message read:

To my Prince @andilempisane10 I’ve dreamt of this day since the first day I carried you in my arms. You have taken a bold step and I’m super proud of you. as a mother I will forever support you on every decision that you take and everything that is united by GOD will always have a foundation.

Facts about Andile Mpisane's wife

She is an alumnus of Manenberg High School. Unfortunately, her parents, siblings, and education are currently off the record. Nevertheless, here are several facts about MaMkhize's future daughter-in-law:

1. What is Tamia Louw's age?

There is no best age to get married. Hence, 25 is the right age to marry as long as Andile is her perfect match.

Source: Instagram

Turning 25 is quite the milestone in life and probably an opportunity to leave home. Mrs Mpisane is ready to explore the world with the love of her life. People mark this birthday in different ways. Andile's wife celebrated hers with a beautiful Instagram photo captioned:

Happy birthday, princess.

I'm so grateful for the gift of life. This year has come with so many lessons and even greater blessings. Great is thy faithfulness Smakade, I take nothing for granted.

Chapter 25, I look forward to you.

2. She is a few years older than Andile

Happiness is all the couple needs. Age does not matter in a relationship since the heart wants what the heart wants.

Source: Instagram

Andile likes women who are older than him. The multimillionaire is 20 years old this year, for he was born on 15th March 2001 in Durban, South Africa. Meanwhile, his baby mama, Sithelo (27 years old), was born on 17th April 1994, and Louw is five years older than him.

3. What is Tamia Louw's career?

Mzansi believes that she will be the best partner for Andile since it is superficial to say all models are alike. Supermodels also make wives.

Source: Instagram

Mrs Mpisane works for prominent fashion brands like Calvin Klein, Lounge, and Louis Vuitton. Moreover, Mzansi admits that she won a pool of beauty-genes lottery that gives her a lithe figure and natural good looks. As a result, the lady's height, size, glowing skin, and posture are some of her best modelling qualities.

4. Tamia Louw's net worth

She drives a range of sports cars, and her hubby, Mzansi's Cheese boy, also bought her a luxury car.

Source: Instagram

Online sources reveal that she is worth R4.3 million. The Zulu princess has gone on expensive vacations and shopping sprees in Dubai and Malaysia. Meanwhile, Andile is among the youngest black South Africans to have a $2.4 million net worth.

5. Andile's partner loves fine wine and seafood

She often treats herself with expensive and inexpensive things on special and ordinary days.

Source: Instagram

She often posts sumptuous seafood dishes on her Instagram page. Seafood tastes great and is healthy. They are rich sources of easily digested and high-quality protein, minerals and essential fats. Also, fine wine brings pleasure to one's taste buds and improves the sense of sight and smell.

6. The tycoon's wife likes horses

Andile's spouse is good at developing a connection and trust with horses through physical contact.

Source: Instagram

Many people would love to have horses for they have advanced cognitive abilities and a great memory. Also, horses understand human words and emotions and also remember faces. Mrs Mpisane has shared several photos of herself with these beautiful animals.

7. She is a fashionista

The lady looks beautiful in anything she wears because she carefully chooses and mixes/matches her garments.

Source: Instagram

Mpisane's wife expresses her personality, mood, style, and creativity through fashion. She wears both local and international brands and maintains a fresh wardrobe by picking the latest shoes, clothes, wigs, makeup, and acrylics.

8. Andile's wife has several tattoos

Her tattoos are cool, trendy, fashionable. Meanwhile, Mrs Mpisane is yet to disclose what these ink arts mean to her.

Source: Instagram

Tattoos are for attention, self-expression, artistic freedom, a visual display of someone's story, reminders of spiritual/cultural traditions, and more reasons. Mrs Mpisane has several of them and keeps their meanings to herself and maybe her loved ones.

9. She currently has almost 180k followers across her social platforms

The model engages with her fans via Twitter and Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Tamia Louw's Instagram page has 131k followers. Mzansi was excited to see what she wore to her traditional wedding. Meanwhile, Tamia Louw's Twitter account has 47.4k followers as of this writing.

Tamia Louw is getting married to the youngest chairman Royal AM (SA's top-flight football club) has ever had. So it won't be a surprise to see thousands of young ladies wearing gowns similar to Andile Mpisane's wife's wedding dress in future.

