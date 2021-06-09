Tiana Tracy: Everything you need to know about Penguinz0's girlfriend

Tiana Tracy is an American trained veterinarian and casual photographer. The beauty shot into the limelight after getting into a relationship with Charles White, popularly known as Cr1TiKaL. Overall, Cr1TiKaL is known for being among the funniest YouTube gamers and commentators, and the name of his YouTube channel is Penguinz0. Penguinz0's girlfriend has been leading a low-key life over the years, making it challenging for people to know much about her.

Penguinz0's veterinarian girlfriend, Tiana Tracy. Photo: @tianatracy

Source: Instagram

At times, some followers go the extra mile searching for information about their idols to know them better. At times, the scarcity of facts about them leads to conjectures, and that has not been any different from Tracy’s case. Over the recent past, some people have speculated about her age, profession, relationship, body stats, among many other facts about her life.

Tiana Tracy profile summary

Birth name: Tiana Tracy

Tiana Tracy Birthday: 9th November

9th November Place of birth: United States

United States Zodiac: Scorpio

Scorpio Profession : Veterinarian and casual photographer

: Veterinarian and casual photographer Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Charles White (Cr1TiKaL)

Charles White (Cr1TiKaL) Tiana Tracy's height: 5 ft. and 5 in

5 ft. and 5 in Pets: Cayda and Petra

Cayda and Petra Instagram: @tianatracy

@tianatracy Twitter: @TianaTracy

@TianaTracy YouTube: Tiana Tracy

Tiana Tracy Nationality: American

Early life and education background

Tiana Tracy was born on 9th November in the United States. What is Tiana Tracy's nationality? She is an American national. Considering she prefers to keep her personal life out of the public eye, her birth year is yet to be established. In other words, Tiana Tracy's age remains a mystery at the moment.

Besides being beautiful, Tracy is an intelligent lady. In 2020, she earned a degree in veterinary technology from Hillsborough Community College. She took to Instagram to announce her academic qualification, acknowledging her boyfriend and two dogs. The lengthy caption read,

I hope you’re all ready for a few days of photo spam because I GRADUATED!! I’m so grateful for @kristina_kmckenzie for taking such incredible photos of me, and of course, what kind of grad photoshoot isn't complete without my girls celebrating with me?! I officially have a degree of an AS in Veterinary Technology and cannot wait to see where this field takes me. I'm both nervous and excited to take the VTNE this fall to get my Vet Tech license, but with these girls (and Charlie, of course) by my side, I know I can do anything.

How tall is Tiana Critikal?

Tiana Tracy posing for a picture in a beautiful dress. Photo: @tianatracy

Source: Instagram

No doubt, Tiana Tracy's height complements her beautiful and attractive body. Numerous sources allege that she stands 5 ft and 5 in tall. She is slightly shorter than her boyfriend, who stands at 5 ft 6 in tall.

Career

Tiana Tracy's veterinarian journey began recently because she just graduated. Thus, there is little to report about her career. However, she is looking forward to becoming the best in her profession. Besides veterinary, she is an occasional photographer. One can find incredible shots of her beautiful dogs on her Instagram account.

Does Tiana Tracy stream? No. Unlike her boyfriend, Tiana is not a streamer or commentator. Thus, anyone looking for Tiana Tracy's live stream on Twitch and YouTube will find none. They have many things in common, but streaming does not seem to be among their shared interests.

How wealthy is Cr1TiKaL’s girlfriend? Tiana Tracy's net worth is yet to be established. She recently graduated, meaning she is about to start making her wealth.

Love life and love of pets

Tiana Tracy is the girlfriend of Charles White. The lovebirds have been together for close to five years. On 12th November 2020, they celebrated their fourth anniversary. So, how did Charlie and Tiana meet? The two met while in college, and their love for dogs might have contributed to them loving each other.

Veterinarian Tiana Tracy with her dogs, Cayda and Tetra. Photo: @tianatracy

Source: Instagram

Often, they share lovely pictures of each other on social media. Since becoming an item, they have lived happily. Unlike some celebrities, they have never been mentioned in any relationship scandal. Also, there is no record of their past relationships in the public domain. Overall, Tiana Tracy and Cr1TiKaL's relationship seems fulfilling and inspiring to many of their followers.

Tiana Tracy and Cr1TiKaL are yet to have a baby. However, Tracy considers herself a ‘mother’ of two already. The lovebirds share two lovely dogs – Cayda and Petra. One can find their photos on Tiana Tracy's Instagram account or Tetra and Cayda's Instagram page.

Social media presence

She enjoys a massive following on Instagram. In June 2021, she has 24.1k followers on the social platform. Also, she is on Twitter and has more than 6k followers. Often, she posts about her love life and pets on the platforms. Lastly, she has a YouTube channel under her name, but she is yet to hit thousand-mark subscribers.

Tiana Tracy is a true definition of beauty with brains. Instead of entirely depending on her boyfriend’s prominence, she is busy building her career as a veterinarian. Obviously, many men would love to have someone as amazing, committed, loving, and caring as Penguinz0's girlfriend.

READ ALSO: Annalise Bishop: Everything you need to know about Jamie Foxx daughter

Briefly.co.za shared an exciting piece about Annalise Bishop. She is the daughter of Jamie Fox, a celebrated American actor, comedian, singer-songwriter, and TV personality. Annalise is the lastborn child of the actor.

The 13-year-old is already a celebrity in Hollywood, and many people expect her to follow in her father's footsteps. So far, she has met some of the biggest music stars in the US, such as Jay Z and Ed Sheeran. You can read more about her from the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za