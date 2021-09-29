Facebook page, Varsity World, is celebrating the recent qualification of Dr Mammoloro Molly Malefo

She recently took a huge step in her studies by qualifying with a PhD in philosophy biotechnology

Mzansi showed their full support for this stunning young lady and sent messages of congratulations her way

Facebook page, Varsity World, has announced that there's a new doctor in town. Dr Mammoloro Molly Malefo is now officially a PhD holder with a Doctor of philosophy biotechnology. Molly received her qualification from the University of Pretoria.

It's all smiles from Molly who is now a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)Biotechnology

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Varsity World said:

"Official the red gown gang!"- Dr. Mammoloro Molly Malefo, University of Pretoria, Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Biotechnology

Messages of congratulations are well underway for the accomplished woman and Mzansi is full of praise.

Check out the congratulatory comments

De Mavunda:

"Wow!!! what a journey, congratulations."

Lerato Nellvecia Madike:

"Welcome to the Red Gown gang."

Sanelisiwe S'nele Maseko:

"Congratulations my sister."

Ferrari Pello:

"My girl ."

Tlou Mauvis Moloto-Shivambu"

"Well done."

Exclusive: SA woman bursts with pride after becoming the 1st person in her family to graduate

In another happy graduation story, Briefly News exclusively reported on Beatrice Moteoli. She is one young woman who has risen up above all odds and made both herself and her family super proud after she recently became the only member of the family to graduate and secure herself a tertiary education.

Her motivation

Moteoli says that most of her motivation came from the support of her family and friends, who always pushed her. According to the young woman, she could not have achieved this milestone if they did not believe in her.

"My family is an important part of my life and their belief in me makes me want to prove to myself that I can do anything and that everything is possible."

What it means to her family

Responding to a question about what graduation means to her and her family, Moteoli had this to say:

"Graduation to me and my family means the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. It's time for me to take responsibility for all that life has created for me."

Words of a wise graduate

When asked what advice she had for other young South Africans who have hopes of one day becoming graduates, Moteoli says that they should be relentless in their pursuit of reaching their goals:

“Don’t give up! Even if your goals seem unattainable, keep going and your tenacity will help you reach your dreams.”

