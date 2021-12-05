This week has been full of ups and downs with celebrities and politicians making headlines, Fikile Mbalula tried to show off his dance skills, a short guy had Mzansi in stitches with his gravity defying jump and DJ Zinhle wants AKA to be part of Asante's life.

In addition, a beautiful lady showed off her impressive amapiano dance moves and Shauwn Mkhize rocked up to graduation in a R4 million whip.

1. Fikile Mbalula’s Dance to ‘Jerusalema’ Earns Master KG’s Approval, Mzansi Remains Unimpressed

There is no doubt that music maketh the South African, and even the most well-known names are musically-inclined. The latest person to show off their 'talent' is Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

A video showing Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula dancing has gone viral online. Image: @QaanitahHunter

Source: Twitter

The minister dropped a few peculiar moves to Master KG and Nomcebo's Jerusalema. Mbalula joined President Cyril Ramaphosa on his visit to Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) when the hit South African tune played.

2. “Lol, Little Feet”: Mzansi Entertained by Viral Video of Short Guy Jumping Over Water

A video of another short man has surfaced on social media channels and South African netizens are finding it seriously funny. The short guy is challenged to jump over water in what looks like a stream running next to a road.

Ready to face the daunting challenge as his friends can be heard laughing at him in the background, the short man defied the odds and performed the task with ease.

This possibly happened in Johannesburg as some of the guys who are also shooting the video are speaking in isiZulu. Mzansi citizens are now sharing their comments on the video clip posted by Kulani.

3. DJ Zinhle Asks AKA to Be Part of Asante's Life, Murdah Bongz Is Not Happy

The Unexpected trended on social media after airing a lit episode on Saturday night, 27 November. DJ Zinhle revealed during the her reality TV show that she has asked her first baby daddy, AKA, to be part of her second daughter's life.

The Umlilo hitmaker shared that Supa Mega, who is Kairo's dad, did not have a problem with the blended family set up when they spoke about it. The businesswoman said Murdah Bongz, who is Asante's dad, is not happy at all about the blended family situation.

4. Breathtaking South African Lady’s Killer Amapiano Moves Hypnotise Mzansi: “The Next Kamo Mphela”

TikTok star Neevan Ferris shared a video of herself busting a move to an amapiano beat. The young lady with over 1.3 million followers treats her fans to some amazing dance moves using her account.

Dressed in a baggy T-shirt, shorts, sneakers and a backwards cap, Neevan danced outside in the most skilled way. Her truly Saffa moves resulted in her video gaining over 786 000 views on the social networking site.

5. Classic: Shauwn Mkhize Arrives at Graduation Event in R4 Million Mercedes Maybach

In her much-publicised graduation from the Good Shepherd College, Royal AM FC president Shauwn Mkhize arrived in style. The successful businesswoman celebrated an honorary doctorate that was bestowed on her by the college for her generous deeds in society.

Mkhize’s recent graduation was a hit on social media channels but what grabbed the media’s attention was her stylish whip. The philanthropist drove to the venue in a top-of-the-range Mercedes Maybach that is selling at a costly R4 million.

Source: Briefly.co.za