Shauwn Mhize’s recent graduation may have caught Mzansi’s attention but many didn’t notice the flashy wheels she drove to the event

The flamboyant businesswoman, Mkhize, arrived at the graduation venue in an expensive Mercedes Maybach that costs R4 million

Briefly News did some digging on the car as far as its specifications and features are concerned

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In her much-publicised graduation from the Good Shepherd College, Royal AM FC president Shauwn Mkhize arrived in style. The successful businesswoman celebrated an honorary doctorate that was bestowed on her by the college for her generous deeds in society.

Mkhize’s recent graduation was a hit on social media channels but what grabbed the media’s attention was her stylish whip. The philanthropist drove to the venue in a top-of-the-range Mercedes Maybach that is selling at a costly R4 million.

The classy vehicle comes in a variety of engines but it remains unclear which one the football boss owns at her disposal.

Shauwn Mkhize was spotted arriving in a flashy Mercedes Maybach that costs R4 million. Image: @KwamaMkhize/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize arrives in a R4 million stylish Mercedes Maybach

However, Briefly News has gathered that the S580 4-Matic sedan is one of the safest cars in the market. A Mercedes Maybach S580 boasts a 4.0L V8 engine with EQ Boost and 9-speed automatic transmission among other features.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The bubbly woman headed online to share a brilliant caption on her pics as she stood next to the car. She wrote:

“This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it. Today is a big day and I couldn’t think of anyone better to have by my side other than my dear sister @nozipho_ngubo. The first stop is home because when something big is about to happen, you go home first. After today, a couple of things are gonna change…stay tuned.”

The post reads:

@Winnie_Ntshaba said:

"My babes.”

@DjHappygalsa said:

“My beautiful darlings.”

@FunieDlomo said:

“Ubuhle obungaka ekuseni Mami.”

@Gracaknavashi said:

“The way ngikuthanda ngakhona Khizeee.”

@Mabizelaii said:

“Mara niyababa shame. #Too much sauce.”

@PealrThusi said:

“My sister.”

@Nnhlezamisa said:

“Your sister @kwa_mammkhize literally looks like @kim_kholiwe , literal twins.”

“Dokotela” Shauwn Mkhize grateful and blessed to receive an honorary degree, posts her mansion

In a most recent article, Briefly News covered that Royal AM president Shauwn Mkhize has thanked everyone who wished her a beautiful day as she recently graduated with an honorary doctorate.

The football club boss says she feels blessed and headed to social media to pen a sweet message to her friends and family.

MaMkhize was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Good Shepherd College as the institution noted her deeds in the community. The well-known businesswoman is also a philanthropist.

Source: Briefly.co.za