Royal AM FC president Shauwn Mkhize is a blessed and grateful woman after receiving an honorary doctorate from Good Shepherd College

The South African businesswoman headed to social media to post a video while celebrating at her stunning mansion

Many local social media users are stunned as they praise and congratulate the philanthropist’s success and love for people

Royal AM president Shauwn Mkhize has thanked everyone who wished her a beautiful day as she recently graduated with an honorary doctorate. The football club boss says she feels blessed and headed to social media to pen a sweet message to her friends and family.

MaMkhize was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Good Shepherd College as the institution noted her deeds in the community. The well-known businesswoman is also a philanthropist.

Mkhize has been involved in many projects with the aim of uplifting her community. In a viral video clip on social media, she can be seen posing in red regalia as well as giving Mzansi an insight into her stunning mansion. She wrote on Instagram:

“Grateful & Blessed. I’d like to take this moment to thank each and every person that messaged me, and also my sister, my team and my kids for putting this together for me, and those that called me and showed me love. You’ve all filled my heart beyond measure.”

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize is grateful and blessed to receive a degree. Image: @KwaMaMKhize/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Djhappygalsa said:

“I love you so much, you such an inspiration darling.”

@Winnie_Ntshaba said:

“My love, well done.”

@Phindilegwala_official said:

“Dokotela.”

@Mabizelaii said:

“Mara wena MamMkhize uyi vibe and nobody can dispute it except for a few mad people....#Danko #Dr MamMkhize.”

@Adientulie said:

“We are really neighbours kanti. Can I please get an invite next time.”

@Malinganozipho said:

“Congratulations you are such an inspiration. Please bring back yo reality show.”

@Yanga_Mlakalaka said:

“Congratulations Dr Mkhize keep on being an example of what a human being is, "I am not defined by the things I have" what a powerful statement @kwa_mammkhize.”

@Ledi_Starr said:

“Congratulations Dr Mkhize.”

