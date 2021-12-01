Thandani Mlambo is already planning for next year; he says he will be studying to become a neurosurgeon and has inspired Mzansi

The influential guy has been accepted by the University of Cape Town’s neurosurgery department for the 2022 academic year

Looking at social media reactions, many peeps have shown faith in Thandani's abilities to ace his studies and realise his dream to better his life

A young Thandani Mlambo is delighted after he was accepted to further his studies in the faculty of medicine at the University of Cape Town. Thandani took to social media to share an important update with his inspired followers.

The young lad says he got accepted into the department of his choice and he will study neurosurgery next year. The proud guy has now credited the Almighty God for the opportunity.

Judging from his short bio on Twitter, Mlambo is a neurosurgeon in the making and he seems to be into karate and is a staunch supporter of the African National Congress.

The ambitious chap says the next six to seven years will not be a walk in the park and has invited God to guide him. Social media friends are now congratulating him while showing faith in his abilities. He posted on Twitter:

“Got accepted into my department of choice. Neurosurgery 2022. Praise be to GOD.”

Thandani Mambo is an inspiration to many South African social media users. Image: @Lambo_Th/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Shrikantpeters said:

“Congrats and welcome back… See you around.”

@Lambo_Th said:

“The next 6-7 years will be gruelling but worth it in the end. It’s going to be an incredible journey. I pray GOD guides my steps.”

@CMfundisi said:

“Congratulations and welcome to the coolest speciality in the whole world.”

@Mbokodoengesabi said:

“My friend, you are one inspirational person, congratulations.”

@ThembiLily said:

“Great specialisation. We need more black neurosurgeons.”

@Lungani_Ndumiso said:

“Ufuna ukusivula inqgondo Mlambo.”

@SheunopaTim said:

“Congratulations my bro! May God go ahead of you and grant you the success that will change the world.”

@MsNtombizodwa said:

“Congratulations, Thandani. Onwards and upwards!”

@Thipenthwa said:

“That is awesome news. Best wishes to you, Doc.”

@Rreeggina said:

“Masibonge.”

Source: Briefly.co.za