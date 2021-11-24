Scores of South Africans are feeling positive vibes as they react to a local DJ who struts his stuff on the decks

Partygoers feel the DJ is gifted when it comes to transitioning from one song to the other and he is being praised on social media

At the same time, some peeps believe it is Sun-El Musician and many ladies are seriously hooked on his handsome looks

Kulani has just dropped another video that has definitely Mzansi social media users positive vibes especially as the country approaches the festive season. The frequent social media user shared a video of a local DJ killing it on the decks and his fans at an unnamed club are giving him rave reviews.

Playing local house music, the unidentified DJ is also aware he is thrilling his fans and revellers. He can be seen acknowledging their reactions with a smile.

However, some guys say it's Sanele Sithole, who is also known as Sun-El Musician. The youngster has different skills when it comes to mixing music. Briefly News looks at the massive reactions from the viral video clip. @KulaniCool captioned the supercool clip: “I think about this a lot.”

South Africans love a local DJ. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“Uncle Waffles angawa lana sheim.”

@CubzelerMkhize said:

“She is a song selector not a Dj like in concert when an artist is performing and the artist says “woza my selector” basuke besho uncle waffles. Into anayo that we can’t take away is that and muhle kakhulu that is how she get booking gents n wants n to her not to listen her set.”

@ShabaranksS said:

“I love South Africa.”

@CedricPascal said:

“This guy is awesome....I never dance, but went to where he played once, I found my two left feet moving, and I was sober.”

@MasekoValencia said:

“I used to have a serious crush on this guy.”

@Kusaselihlengu2 said:

“God blessed us with Sun-El, angazi yini enye esiyifunayo.”

@Majozi_Zulu said:

“Shimza will block him.”

@BhekifaMakhubela said:

“Ndoda this transition is out of this world, hhayi marn this guy is something else ndoda.”

Source: Briefly.co.za