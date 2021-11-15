Economic Freedom Fighters CIC Julius Malema showcased his fun side as he took the DJ booth over at KONKA nightclub over the weekend

'DJ Juju' has gained tons of support from South Africans as they are beyond impressed by his ability to handle the decks so smoothly

Many Saffas are imagining a world with Juju as the president of Mzansi while others are praising him for being able to do more than one thing

EFF leader Julius Malema is a man of many tricks. The politician was seen rocking the DJ booth at KONKA on Sunday. The Soweto-based restaurant and nightclub featured the Red Beret's leader and Mzansi is beyond impressed.

'DJ Juju' rocked the decks with some killer tunes as he had the crowd going from start to finish. Malema can be seen clad in a black T-shirt and black pants with a pair of headphones on his head as he ruled the roost.

Clips of 'Juju on that beat' had locals losing their minds. Yoh, mans has serious vibes!

Julius Malema wowed Mzansi with his musical talent at KONKA recently. Images: @danielmarven / @NkanyeziKubheka

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post shared by KONKA below:

Take a look at another angle below:

Below are some of the reactions left by Saffa tweeps:

@sibanyoni_mt shared:

"Every time I see Juju do such things and post some of the posts, I can't help but imagine him as the country's president."

@RhaduuXesibe said:

"Some will have pains just for the sake that Malema is having fun."

@Miza_TheDj hilariously said:

"DJ Juju."

@liswatilelihle wrote:

"Y’all better make this man President pls."

@msime_sukati tweeted:

"If made President, the weekend would begin on Thursday."

@Thobil_Mametja added:

"Imagine grooving le President."

