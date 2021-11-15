South African Amapiano dancer Reneiloe Seemane, aka Whistle Girl, has made a viral return to the dancefloor and Mzansi is not having it

The last time the young lady went viral, SA was thrown into a hard lockdown and many are fearing the same fate may soon be a reality now that she's back

Saffas shared some hilarious responses to the viral video of Seemane blowing her whistle as she broke down the dancefloor

Whistle Girl is back and unintentionally marking the start of the holiday season. Reneiloe Seemane is in her early 20s and is known for bringing fire to the dancefloor. Dubbed 'Whistle Girl' for her unique usage of a whistle while dancing, the young lady is a household name.

The Amapiano dancer has been a bit scarce this year following her rise to fame in September 2020. Her return has made many South Africans believe that we might soon be making our way to Level 5 lockdown.

The Twitter sensation's return to the public eye has resulted in a lot of funny responses. @ProfessorRugby shared a post of the student, which he captioned:

"The whistle lady is back."

A new video of AmaPiano dancer Whistle Girl is going viral online. Image: @ifound.renei

Source: Instagram

The post shared by @ProfessorRugby gained over 300 000 views as Saffas revelled in Whistle Girl's amazing dance capabilities.

Read some of the funny welcome back responses below:

@Real_Phoka shared:

"When the whistle comes out, you know a lockdown is close by..."

@TheRiseofAkim said:

"This lady is always calling the virus with her whistle..."

@Sleeh_s asked:

"So 4th wave si on??"

@Mhayise_Sedana wrote:

"These are the videos @CyrilRamaphosa sees when putting the country back to Level 5, guys stop posting these videos..."

@Kennybareli believes:

"We are going back to hard lockdown."

@Gerald_495 added:

"When she releases a video, just know December is near."

