A 47-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal has left the country, reaching for the tissues after his stroke recovery journey went viral on Instagram. Mr Sithole suffered a stroke on 3 February 2026, which left the entire left side of his body weak and unresponsive.

Mr Sithole left the rehab centre unaided. Images: Nurture iLembe

Source: Instagram

Nurture iLembe Physical Rehabilitation Centre shared his story, and Mzansi has not been the same since.

The stroke hit hard and fast, robbing him of the ability to walk, balance, and use his left arm properly. For a man whose whole life depended on his left hand, the prognosis felt heavy. He typed for work, drove himself around, and lived for the gym.

From wheelchair to walking unaided

He checked into Nurture iLembe a month after the stroke struck. The team got straight to work on his strength, coordination, and motor control. Four weeks later, something extraordinary happened.

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He walked out of that centre on his own two feet. No aid, no support, just pure willpower carrying him forward. The centre posted about his discharge on Instagram, and the comments filled up fast.

South Africans flooded the post with love, prayers, and personal stories. South Africans flooded the post with love, prayers, and words of encouragement. Many shared that the story hit close to home. Others said it was the reminder they needed to keep going.

Nurture iLembe made it clear this was not the end of the road. Mr Sithole still has outpatient therapy ahead, and the team is ready for him.

See the Instagram clip here:

Source: Briefly News