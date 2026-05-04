Gqeberha short-term rental host Heidi Sampson is furious after police threw out her case. A couple stripped her unit bare during a one-night stay in April 2026. She says she handed over video footage, photos, voice recordings and even did a positive ID at the police station.

Heidi Sampson was asked to come and reopen the case. Images: Heidi Sampson

Source: TikTok

Sampson went viral on TikTok on 15 April after sharing what the couple left behind. They arrived, paid cash, showed no red flags and then cleaned the place out overnight. The TV was ripped off the wall, brackets and all. They took the microwave, kettle, toaster, air fryer and every electronic in the unit. They even pulled the plug sockets off the walls.

She had the receipts

The suspects were arrested but only held for three nights before the case was withdrawn. When Sampson got the call from the police station on 22 April, she could not believe what she was hearing. She had submitted CCTV footage showing their faces, tattoos, and her belongings being carried out.

One of the suspects even called her the day she was arrested, and Sampson recorded the whole conversation. She went to the station, spoke to the woman face-to-face and said the suspect admitted to the theft during that interaction.

She even asked about her keys and was told they had been passed on to others. Despite all of that, authorities said there was not enough evidence to proceed. Sampson says a prosecutor told her to come in and see if they could reopen the case, and she has made clear she has no intention of walking away quietly.

See the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News