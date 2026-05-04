Police have not commented on allegations that a group of armed, masked men posed as officers during a raid at Fadiel Adams’ former Mitchells Plain home

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams says he was targeted and that the incident is linked to his parliamentary questions

He has opened an intimidation case and called on the Speaker of the National Assembly to intervene

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MP Faziel Adams (left) and General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (right). Images: Brenton Geach and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - KwaZulu-Natal police say they will not respond to claims of intimidation made by National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.

Adams alleges members of the Political Killing Task Team targeted him after what he says was a raid at a home in Mitchells Plain on Saturday, 2 May 2026. Western Cape police have not confirmed any such operation.

According to reports, the current homeowner said a group of heavily armed, masked men who claimed to be police forced their way into the property. The men reportedly searched the house and asked for proof that Adams no longer lived there before leaving without taking anything.

Adams claims intimidation and harassment

Adams has since opened a case of intimidation and is asking the Speaker of the National Assembly to step in.

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The MP also claims he believes police were trying to kidnap him when they arrived at his former home in the early hours of Saturday. He says the group said they were looking for him but refused to identify themselves and parked their vehicles about 100 metres away. He adds that he sold the property about two months ago.

Adams believes the incident may be linked to questions he raised during a recent parliamentary portfolio committee on police.

“I just have a few questions… about the suspension of the national commissioner because he was criminally charged. I just want to know why General Khumalo is still allowed to act as the head of CI,” he said.

Adams has also accused KZN Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of being behind the alleged raid and called him the weakest police commissioner South Africa has had in the past 30 years.

See X post about the Adams allegations:

Adams files charges against Mkhwanazi

Fadiel Adams has had a tense relationship with General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, having filed charges against him and Bheki Cele before. Adams called for both Cele and Mkhwanazi to be investigated for fraud and corruption. His decision to lay charges comes a day after Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testified before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. The tenderpreneur claimed that Cele lied under oath about not receiving money from him. Matlala also claimed that General Mkhwanazi asked him for a favour in exchange for speaking to a fellow general in charge of Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's contract with the police.

Articles about Adams and SA's top cops

Briefly News reported that there have been several reports involving Adams and his strained relationship with General Mkhwanazi and General Fannie Masemola.

Adams slammed the KZN Police Commissioner about the allegations he made against Senzo Mchunu and Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya.

Adams responded to General Mkhwanazi's accusation that the NCC leader had access to classified information.

Fadiel Adams also laid a criminal charge against General Fannie Masemola for nepotism in October 2025.

Source: Briefly News