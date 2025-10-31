Fadiel Adams has laid a criminal charge against another senior police officer at the Cape Town Central Police Station

Fadiel Adams has opened a case of nepotism against General Fannie Masemola. Image: @SAPoliceService/ @ParliamentofRSA

WESTERN CAPE - Fadiel Adams has laid a criminal charge against another senior police officer, this time opening a case against General Fannie Masemola.

The leader of the National Coloured Congress opened a case against the National Police Commissioner at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Friday, 31 October 2025.

Adams has previously laid a criminal charge against Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, accusing him of perjury. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner has since responded to the comments and criminal charge.

Adams accuses Masemola of nepotism

Speaking to the media outside the station, Adams told eNCA that he opened a case of nepotism against Masemola because so many of his family members worked in the South African Police Service (SAPS), in his office, and many did not have the right credentials. These claims have not been independently verified.

He maintained that he wasn’t making accusations without proof and that the complaint included detailed documentation listing the names, dates, and positions. Adams requested that the investigation be transferred to the anti-corruption unit in Pretoria.

Fadiel Adams previously laid a charge of perjury against Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: @centralnewsza

Adams says the buck stops with Masemola

Adams further alleged that Mkhwanazi called the press conference in July to save his friends, including Masemola, adding that the National Police Commissioner was responsible for any issues within SAPS.

“He’s the accounting officer of the SAPS. If his underlings are buying Lamborghinis, booking into hotels and going on holidays overseas with our tax money, he’s the one signing it off. He’s the one implicated,” Adams stated.

At the time of publishing, SAPS or General Masemola had not responded to requests for comment.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users shared their thoughts on the matter, with some saying Adams seemed very worked up by the situation.

Settie Sebera said:

“This man is having sleepless nights.”

Rock Nkese agreed:

“This man is shaking in his boots.”

Clement Maine asked:

“Does he forget to breathe when speaking?”

Xolani Mxovas Mnisi stated:

“This guy is inviting trouble for himself. He likes attention. He has already opened three cases against General Khumalo, one against General Mkhwanazi and one for General Masemola. Why is he so obsessed with the police?

Thobja Hamiltons claimed:

“This one is sent by those who are implicated, to try to destroy Mkhwanazi, but he won't win.”

Wanda Dlamini asked:

“Which side are you on, Mr Adams? We are busy fixing the country. Wena, you are worried about people being hired.”

Adams criticises Mkhwanazi

Briefly News reported that Adams slammed the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Mkhwanazi.

Adams berated Mkhwanazi for his press briefing in which he made several allegations about corruption.

The allegations centred around Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya.

