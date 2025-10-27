Brigadier Mishak Mkhabela told the Madlanga Commission about the scourge of firearm-related crimes in the country

The ballistics expert also explained how staff shortages were impacting the way police were able to do their work

Mkhabela testified that the police were running out of space to store exhibits, and not enough staff to analyse them

Brigadier Mishak Mkhabela warned about how dangerous the country was.

GAUTENG - Brigadier Mishak Mkhabela has painted a disturbing picture of how the scourge of firearms continues to plague the country.

Testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday, 27 October 2025, the ballistics expert explained how there were over 29,000 firearms implicated in crimes in storage, but not enough manpower to analyse them.

Mkhabela’s testimony before the commission probing allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system focused on the murder of Armand Swart, but also on the difficulties faced by the Police’s Forensic Science Laboratory.

Brigadier highlights how dangerous South Africa is

During his testimony, Mkhabela said that if South Africans wanted to grasp the high level of crime involving firearms, they just needed to visit his strong room where he kept exhibits.

“Then one will appreciate that we are living in a dangerous country,” he said.

He noted that there are 29,000 firearms in storage, but not enough staff at the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Forensic Science Laboratory to process them all. He also added that they were running out of space to store the exhibits, due to the sheer volume being seized frequently.

The brigadier explained that the laboratory paid over R3.8 million a month to maintain its ballistics system, but due to a shortage of analysts, only half of the workstations were in use.

Brigadier Mishak Mkhabela, National Head of Ballistics Section, testified how a shortage of analysts was crippling police operations.

Staff shortages are crippling police operations

Mkhabela also noted that the severe shortage of staff has resulted in significant backlogs in the analysis of evidence. He explained that numerous ballistics units were short-staffed, including Pretoria, which currently operates with three active ballistic analysts.

“With the current workload, each analyst can process only 200 evidence images per day, while the unit faces a backlog of more than 29,000 images,” the brigadier noted.

