Siviwe Gwarube has released a statement about the bullying incident at Milnerton High School

The Basic Education Minister welcomed the fact that criminal charges have been laid against learners

Social media users weighed in on Gwarube's statement, questioning the timing of her response to the bullying incident

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has reacted to the Milnerton High bullying scandal, but South Africans were not impressed with her statement. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - Siviwe Gwarube has welcomed the fact that criminal charges have been laid against eight learners implicated in a bullying scandal at Milnerton High School, but South Africans are not having it.

Eight learners were placed on precautionary suspension before they were formally charged after a viral video surfaced showing them allegedly assaulting a Grade 10 pupil at the school.

The incident sparked outrage across the country, and the Minister of Basic Education has now weighed in on the incident, admitting that she was deeply concerned by it.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Gwarube condemns violence in schools

Reflecting on the incident, the minister said in a statement that the laying of charges sends an important message that conduct of this nature warrants full accountability.

“I want to be absolutely clear: violence and bullying have no place in our schools. Every learner has the right to attend school in safety, dignity and peace,” Gwarube said.

Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said that there was no place for bullying in schools following the Milnerton High School saga. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

Minister promises to monitor the situation closely

The minister also promised to monitor the developments closely, saying that her office has been in regular contact with the Western Cape Education Department for updates.

The minister said disciplinary and criminal processes need to proceed swiftly, transparently and fairly, so that those responsible are held to account.

What you need to know about the incident:

South Africans were not impressed with minister’s response

Social media users were not impressed with Gwarube, with many people questioning why the minister released a statement two days after the story made headlines.

@NkanyeziVisuals noted:

“Only after all the public pressure that had mounted regarding the matter.”

@MarcAJoubert stated:

“This is an embarrassment. It has taken far too long for her to issue a statement. The word 'basic' should be removed from DBE as it is a concept too advanced for this department to comprehend. Just like reading for meaning.”

@MenyesVan said:

“She waited for the public members to take a decision to fight it when she failed. The principal also failed, or they didn’t. They just didn’t care.”

@Nev_RS added:

“The sleeping giant awakens. Finally, a feeble response that certainly took a while.”

@Aunty_Darlin asked:

“Are you not ashamed?”

@bheki1968 questioned:

“What was she waiting for all along?”

Mother of alleged bully defends her son

Briefly News reported that the mother of one Milnerton High School learner came out in defence of her son.

The mother claimed that there were two sides to the story, after angry parents called for action to be taken.

Eight learners have been charged after a viral video showed them assaulting a Grade 10 pupil.

Source: Briefly News