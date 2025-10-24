Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube Faces Criticism for Delayed Response to Milnerton Bullying Scandal
- Siviwe Gwarube has released a statement about the bullying incident at Milnerton High School
- The Basic Education Minister welcomed the fact that criminal charges have been laid against learners
- Social media users weighed in on Gwarube's statement, questioning the timing of her response to the bullying incident
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
WESTERN CAPE - Siviwe Gwarube has welcomed the fact that criminal charges have been laid against eight learners implicated in a bullying scandal at Milnerton High School, but South Africans are not having it.
Eight learners were placed on precautionary suspension before they were formally charged after a viral video surfaced showing them allegedly assaulting a Grade 10 pupil at the school.
The incident sparked outrage across the country, and the Minister of Basic Education has now weighed in on the incident, admitting that she was deeply concerned by it.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Gwarube condemns violence in schools
Reflecting on the incident, the minister said in a statement that the laying of charges sends an important message that conduct of this nature warrants full accountability.
“I want to be absolutely clear: violence and bullying have no place in our schools. Every learner has the right to attend school in safety, dignity and peace,” Gwarube said.
Minister promises to monitor the situation closely
The minister also promised to monitor the developments closely, saying that her office has been in regular contact with the Western Cape Education Department for updates.
The minister said disciplinary and criminal processes need to proceed swiftly, transparently and fairly, so that those responsible are held to account.
What you need to know about the incident:
- The Education Portfolio Committee called for swift and decisive action from all authorities investigating the matter.
- Gayton McKenzie called for the learners implicated in the incident to be punished so that they would learn a lesson.
- A registered social worker shared her thoughts about the precautionary suspension handed down to the implicated learners.
- Police used stun grenades to disperse a crowd protesting outside Milnerton High School in the wake of the incident.
- Six of the eight learners who were arrested for the alleged assault appeared in court and were granted bail.
- An education activist claimed that teachers knew about the bullying at the school and turned a blind eye.
South Africans were not impressed with minister’s response
Social media users were not impressed with Gwarube, with many people questioning why the minister released a statement two days after the story made headlines.
@NkanyeziVisuals noted:
“Only after all the public pressure that had mounted regarding the matter.”
@MarcAJoubert stated:
“This is an embarrassment. It has taken far too long for her to issue a statement. The word 'basic' should be removed from DBE as it is a concept too advanced for this department to comprehend. Just like reading for meaning.”
@MenyesVan said:
“She waited for the public members to take a decision to fight it when she failed. The principal also failed, or they didn’t. They just didn’t care.”
@Nev_RS added:
“The sleeping giant awakens. Finally, a feeble response that certainly took a while.”
@Aunty_Darlin asked:
“Are you not ashamed?”
@bheki1968 questioned:
“What was she waiting for all along?”
Mother of alleged bully defends her son
Briefly News reported that the mother of one Milnerton High School learner came out in defence of her son.
The mother claimed that there were two sides to the story, after angry parents called for action to be taken.
Eight learners have been charged after a viral video showed them assaulting a Grade 10 pupil.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za