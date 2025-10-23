Education activist Vanessa Le Roux spoke to the media about the Milnerton bullying scandal

Le Roux, who is a spokesperson for the victim, made allegations about some of the teachers as well

South Africans took to social media to debate the latest claims about the now-viral incident

Education activist Vanessa le Roux implicated teachers in the bullying scandal at Milnerton High School. Image: @KayaNews (X)/ Vanessa le Roux (Facebook)

WESTERN CAPE – An education activist has claimed that teachers are also implicated in the bullying at Milnerton High School.

The school has been in the headlines following a viral video which depicted a group of learners assaulting a Grade 10 pupil. The incident reportedly happened on 16 October 2025, but only made headlines when the video surfaced.

Education activist alleged that teachers knew about bullying

With angry South Africans calling for tough action to be taken against the eight learners implicated in the incident, education activist Vanessa Le Roux claimed that teachers weren’t innocent either.

Speaking to the media outside the school on 23 October 2025, Le Roux, who is a spokesperson for the mother of the Grade 10 learner, said that teachers were also implicated. Le Roux, who is the founder of Parents for Equal Education South Africa (PEESA), claimed that one of the teachers even told the victim that he “deserved what happened to him.”

Le Roux discusses the existence of other videos

Le Roux also touched on claims that the victim was actually a bully himself, as other clips have since surfaced, allegedly showing him interfering with other learners. She said that they had since the full video, and not just specific clips, and it showed that he was actually defending himself. Le Roux said that other clips were being released to put out a narrative to victimise the victim.

You can watch her full statement below.

Briefly News contacted Milnerton High School for comment, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

What you need to know about the incident:

South Africans debate the latest allegations

Le Roux’s claims sparked mixed reactions online, as social media users shared differing thoughts.

Cheran Armstrong commented:

“Yes, I saw the video of the victim in a fight as well. Not that I condone any violence in any form, but that was one versus one with no weapons. Not one versus eight with dangerous weapons. No justification for the bullies. Too much anger in these young kids.”

Aubernetha Fortuin asked:

“How on earth can the principal call his teachers to order if he is also out of order?”

Ashleen Festers added:

“I also saw the whole video where he defended himself.”

Denita asked:

“Why did the mother not go to the school? If it were my child, I would be there in a flash.”

Jo Van Zyl stated:

“The victim, from what I understood, was also fighting on another video. Bullies are everywhere. Some teachers are also bullies, and no one should be bullied. This is a deeper problem. There is too much anger in kids. We should have anger management classes.”

Ntandokazi Cenge exclaimed:

“Yho, what kind of school is this?”

Sunette Petersen stated:

“Utterly disgusting. Those teachers must be held accountable, plus the principal.”

Diane Ferraris said:

“If the teachers were implicated, name and shame. Or are you scared of the consequences? It’s easy to make accusations.”

