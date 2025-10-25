The Milnerton High learner seen being assaulted in a widely spread video is also facing bullying allegations

Another video is doing the rounds on social media, showing the victim fighting with another pupil

It is now alleged that the 16-year-old also bullied other pupils, including a boy with autism

The Western Cape Education Department confirmed to Briefly News that allegations have been raised against the 16-year-old

There have been new developments in the Milnerton High School assault case. The learner, who was seen as the victim in a widely shared video on social media, is now being investigated for allegedly bullying another pupil.

16-Year-old bullying victim also accused of bullying

It has since emerged that the learner who appeared to be assaulted in the first video is now accused of bullying an autistic student at the same school. Social media users have also alleged that the learner is a known bully.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed to Briefly News that the department has been notified that allegations of bullying were raised against the victim in the first video. Hammond said that these allegations will be addressed through the school's disciplinary procedures.

She said that while the public is calling for immediate action against the perpetrators, it’s important to note that school disciplinary matters are governed by law, and the school is required to follow due process.

"The school will now hold a disciplinary hearing, and then based on that outcome, determine a sanction or recommend to the Head of Department of the WCED, expulsion. It must be noted that it is only the head of a provincial education department who is afforded the power in the law to expel a learner," Hammond said

Mother speaks out against bullying accusations

In an interview with Heart FM, the mother of the 16-year-old, who is also a cancer survivor, said that the recent incident is being misrepresented. She stated that the recent video circulating on social media has been edited. The mother said that the fight occurred in March 2025 and that her son was defending himself after being harassed.

According to News24, the mother allegedly told the 16-year-old to fight back because the school was not intervening in the matter. She said that it was a fight between the two students and cannot be described as bullying, unlike the attack on her son.

