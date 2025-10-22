The mother of a victim of the horrific Milnerton High School bullying incident spoke out about the trauma her child experienced

Nine children were brutally attacked in an incident that has gone viral in the Western Cape, sparking outrage nationally

The boy's mother expressed how traumatized he was and how he did not want to return to the school where he was bullied

One of the victims of the Milnerton High School bullying incident is a cancer survivor. Image: SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — One of the children who was attacked in the recent Milnerton High School bullying incident is a cancer survivor who no longer wants to attend the school.

According to News24, the victim's mother described how her son survived a battle with cancer. Her son was among the boys who were viciously assaulted, allegedly by a group of senior pupils. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

Victim survived cancer

According to his mother, the young boy completed chemotherapy in January after battling cancer. He told her that senior rugby players accosted the boys and started attacking them. He asked his mother if he could be home-schooled, as he was too traumatised to return to school. He also told his mother not to tell other parents, as he feared he would be in trouble with the alleged perpetrators.

What happened at the school?

The boy told his mother that they were on their way home from a school trip when they were accosted and herded into the boy's toilet, where they were assaulted. A video of the incident went viral. The incident has garnered widespread anger.

One of the victims' mothers spoke out and slammed the school for allegedly refusing to take action. She blamed the school for not taking action despite multiple reports of bullying allegedly happening at the school.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Education condemned the incident and called for swift and decisive action to be taken against the alleged bullies. The committee's chairperson, Joy Maimela, said that what happened was a criminal offense that demanded urgent and decisive action from the authorities.

The Western Cape Department of Education released a statement, condemning the incident. It launched an investigation into the incident after the video went viral.

Briefly News contacted Milnerton High School for comment, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Johannesburg learners arrested after bullying incident

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that seven girls from a high school in Johannesburg were arrested in May 2025. This was after a video of them bullying a classmate went viral.

The girls, aged between 13 and 14, were arrested on 10 May 2025 after the victim's parent opened a case. They appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court and were charged with common assault. They wee released into the custody of their parents.

