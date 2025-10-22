Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education weighed in on the bullying incident at Milnerton High School

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee , Joy Maimela, appealed to authorities to act swiftly in response to the incident

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has also released a statement about the now viral video

WESTERN CAPE – Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has called for swift and decisive action from all authorities investigating a bullying incident at Milnerton High School.

The incident, which has since sparked national outrage, reportedly happened on 16 October 2025 after classes ended. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, depicted the alleged bullying and assault of a Grade 10 learner by a group of boys, while others cheered on.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, Joy Maimela, expressed ‘deep concern’ over the incident, calling for action to be taken.

Portfolio Committee condemns the assault

In an official statement, Maimela said that the committee condemned the behaviour depicted in the video in the strongest possible terms, adding that it was not merely bullying, but bordered on assault.

“It is a criminal offence that demands urgent and decisive action from all relevant authorities,” she stated.

Maimela also called on the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to intervene and report back to the committee about its findings.

“Schools must be safe spaces for learning and growth, not fear and humiliation. We expect the department to ensure accountability, support for the victim and the enforcement of clear disciplinary action,” Maimela stated.

Education Department urges the public not to share the video

Briefly News has since reached out to the WCED, and while no response has yet been received, the department did release a statement urging the public not to distribute the video showing the assault. The video has since gone viral.

The department emphasised that the video contained minors and was being distributed without their consent. The WCED also confirmed that more than one learner was assaulted during the bullying incident.

"This has already been a traumatic experience for the victims concerned, and further distribution undermines their right to dignity and privacy," WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said in the statement.

The department’s statement also indicated that investigations are currently underway into the matter, with the school conducting interviews with learners before disciplinary processes are initiated.

Briefly News contacted Milnerton High School for comment, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Mother of bullying victim speaks out

Briefly News reported that the mother of one of the victims of the Milnerton High School bullying incident spoke out.

The boy's mother expressed how traumatised he was and how he did not want to return to the school.

The incident, in which more than one learner was assaulted by fellow pupils, has since sparked national outrage.

