WESTERN CAPE – As outrage continues to grow over the bullying incident at Milnerton High School, a mother of one of the accused learners has come out in defence of her son.

Eight learners were suspended after they allegedly physically assaulted a Grade 10 pupil on 16 October 2025. The matter only came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The viral video has sparked outrage nationally, with many calling for the pupils to be punished and the school to be held accountable for allegedly protecting them.

Mother of one accused learner defends her son

As frustrated community members gathered outside the school demanding that the learners be suspended, tensions grew between parents who had differing views of the incident.

"Did you see the video? Is that justifiable? Your son is a criminal," one parent shouted at the mother of one of the accused.

The statement did not sit well with the mother as she replied, while her daughter attempted to pull her away.

"There are two sides to the story," she exclaimed.

Pupil apologises for his actions

While the one parent has come out in defence of her son, one of the learners accused of assaulting the Grade 10 pupil has apologised for his actions.

Taking to Instagram, he named the victim and said that beating him was wrong.

“I may not be forgiven, but the actions that have been done by me were wrong; I deeply regret them.

“I spoke to his parents, telling them how sorry I am for assaulting him. I deeply apologise to the friends and family of his and all my peers that I've let down,” he said.

