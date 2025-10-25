Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund Voices Concern Over Milnerton High School Assault

The Nelson Mandela Children's Fund has been the latest organisation to add its voice to the Milnerton High School assault incident

This comes after a video recording of the assault went viral, sparking widespread outrage

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund has expressed concern that the Milnerton High School assault is just one of many violent incidents occurring in schools across the country.

What did the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund say?

The organisation said that many cases of bullying and assault often go unreported or unnoticed. The foundation’s CEO, Linda Ncube-Nkomo, has strongly condemned the violent incident. The organisation explained that, through its Child Safety and Protection Programme, it works to strengthen child protection systems based on the experiences of children and communities in some of South Africa’s most violence-affected areas.

Ncube-Nkomo said that the video broke her heart. She said that such incidents are something that children will forever live with. Sipho Phaloane, the founder of Umthetho Anti-Bullying, said that teachers are also affected by these events.

The programme also implements evidence-based prevention and response initiatives aimed at improving access to psychosocial support and rehabilitation services for children. The Human rights organisation Justice Desk Africa also condemned the incident, staging a protest outside Milnerton High School on Thursday, 23 October 2025.

The organisation said the that demonstration are aimed to support the learners, community members, and parents in their call for transparency and justice for the affected learner.

One of the children who was attacked in the recent Milnerton High School bullying incident is a cancer survivor who no longer wants to attend the school. According to News24, the victim's mother described how her son survived a battle with cancer. Her son was among the boys who were viciously assaulted, allegedly by a group of senior pupils.

Tensions have risen outside Milnerton High School after police used stun grenades to disperse angry community members. Community members gathered outside the school to protest after a bullying incident sparked national outrage.

Gayton McKenzie is demanding that action be taken against learners who assaulted fellow pupils at Milnerton High School. The bullying incident, which reportedly happened on 16 October, sparked national outrage and led to the precautionary suspension of eight learners from the school. The learners were suspended after a viral video surfaced showing the alleged assault of a Grade 10 pupil by a group of learners.

Teachers implicated in Milnerton bullying scandal

Briefly News previously reported that Education activist Vanessa Le Roux spoke to the media about the Milnerton bullying scandal. Le Roux, who is a spokesperson for the victim, made allegations about some of the teachers as well.

The incident reportedly happened on 16 October 2025, but only made headlines when the video surfaced. South Africans took to social media to debate the latest claims about the now-viral incident.

