A Grade 10 learner was allegedly assaulted by senior rugby players at Milnerton High, captured in a viral video

The victim’s mother says the school failed to act despite repeated reports of bullying

The shocking incident has sparked national outrage and renewed calls for accountability in schools

A shocking video has surfaced showing a Grade 10 learner from Milnerton High School being attacked by a group of boys, allegedly including players from the school’s rugby team igniting national fury and urgent demands for tougher action against bullying in schools.

The incident is believed to have unfolded after classes on Thursday, 16 October 2025. In the now-viral footage, the 16-year-old can be seen being assaulted and taunted while bystanders watch in silence, capturing a scene that has left South Africans horrified.

Mother blames rugby culture for intimidation

The victim’s mother accused the school of failing to act despite repeated reports of bullying, claiming that some of the perpetrators are senior rugby players who have long used their status to intimidate younger learners.

“My son, a Grade 10 student at Milnerton High School, has been subjected to bullying, physical assault, harassment, and emotional abuse by a group of boys, including some members of the school’s Rugby First Team,” she said.

“These 18-year-olds, who should embody strength, discipline, and leadership, have instead chosen to intimidate and harm others. To Milnerton High School in Cape Town: it is your duty to protect your students.”

Public and political outrage

United Democratic Movement (UDM) MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa brought the video to public attention by sharing it online, alongside the mother’s statement. He condemned the assault, saying the party will push for accountability and ensure the school and education department act decisively.

Public anger has continued to grow, with many South Africans calling for disciplinary action and questioning whether school sports culture has created an environment of impunity.

Concerned citizen Trudy Van Noie urged the victim’s parent not to let the matter be ignored, saying that bullying was not a rite of passage but a violation of dignity, and that remaining silent in the face of it amounted to complicity.

Police investigation underway

Police confirmed that a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm had been opened.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Milnerton police were investigating the incident involving a 16-year-old learner at a local secondary school, adding that no arrests had been made yet.

The Western Cape Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

As outrage grows over the Milnerton High incident, South Africans have drawn parallels to the powerful stance taken by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who has made tackling bullying one of his personal missions.

In a recent clip shared by the feel-good charity TriggrGood, Kolisi recorded a video message for a young fan named Darren, known affectionately as McGuyver, who had been battling bullies at his school. The emotional exchange quickly went viral.

“Tell those boys who are bullying you that I’m coming for them. I’m going to deal with them,” Kolisi said firmly.

“Stay strong, be yourself, and don’t be scared of anything.”

The message reportedly restored the boy’s confidence, improving both his spirit and school performance and even leading to apologies from his bullies.

