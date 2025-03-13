Siya Kolisi Missing from SA Rugby Player of the Year Nominees List
- Siya Kolisi, the Springbok captain, is absent from the 2024 SA Rugby Awards Men’s Player of the Year nominees list
- The nominees for Men’s Player of the Year include Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, and Ox Nche
- While Kolisi’s absence is noted, the awards also feature other major categories like Women’s Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The 2024 SA Rugby Awards are set to be an exciting celebration of talent, with some of the Springboks' finest players vying for the prestigious Men’s Player of the Year accolade.
This year’s list includes top performers such as Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, and Ox Nche.
However, one notable omission has raised some questions—Siya Kolisi, the beloved Springbok captain, is not among the nominees.
The Strong Contenders
While Kolisi’s absence may be surprising to some, the nominees list is packed with incredible talent that has stood out during the 2024 season: Pieter-Steph du Toit – A standout performer and consistent presence in the Springbok squad. Eben Etzebeth – A two-time winner, Etzebeth has continued to dominate with his physical presence and leadership. Damian de Allende – The influential midfielder, known for his reliability and strong performances. Cheslin Kolbe – The exciting winger, bringing flair and speed to the field. Ox Nche – The powerful prop, contributing greatly to the success of the forward pack.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Why Kolisi’s Absence Might Not Be an Issue
While Siya Kolisi is undeniably an inspirational leader for the Springboks, his absence from the shortlist is just one aspect of this year’s highly competitive race.
It’s important to note that the award often recognizes individual performances, and with so many standout moments from other players, Kolisi’s leadership—while vital—may not have garnered the same attention in the context of individual accolades.
Other Major Nominees
The 2024 Rugby Awards are not just about the Men’s Player of the Year. Other categories are also filled with exceptional talent: Women’s Player of the Year Aseza Hele Libbie Janse van Rensburg Chumisa Qawe Nadine Roos Vainah Ubisi Young Player of the Year Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Cameron Hanekom Jordon Hendrikse Quan Horn Henco van Wyk
A Night of Celebrating Rugby Excellence
Though Siya Kolisi is not in the running for the Player of the Year award, his importance to the Springboks remains undeniable.
His leadership has been a cornerstone of the team’s success in recent years, and his influence extends far beyond any individual accolade. As the 2024 SA Rugby Awards ceremony approaches, the spotlight will be on the talented nominees, and it promises to be a night filled with celebration of South African rugby’s best.
Siya Kolisi Pokes Fun at Cole Palmer's Fashion Choice
Briefly News previously reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi explained the funny look he gave Chelsea star Cole Palmer during his visit to Stamford Bridge in January 2025.
Kolisi was confused by Palmer’s choice to wear a thick jacket and slippers without socks in the icy London weather.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a passionate sports journalist with six years of experience covering African and global sports. Harrison provides sharp analysis, engaging commentary, and compelling storytelling. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za