Siya Kolisi, the Springbok captain, is absent from the 2024 SA Rugby Awards Men’s Player of the Year nominees list

The nominees for Men’s Player of the Year include Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, and Ox Nche

While Kolisi’s absence is noted, the awards also feature other major categories like Women’s Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year

The 2024 SA Rugby Awards are set to be an exciting celebration of talent, with some of the Springboks' finest players vying for the prestigious Men’s Player of the Year accolade.

This year’s list includes top performers such as Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, and Ox Nche.

However, one notable omission has raised some questions—Siya Kolisi, the beloved Springbok captain, is not among the nominees.

The Strong Contenders

While Kolisi’s absence may be surprising to some, the nominees list is packed with incredible talent that has stood out during the 2024 season: Pieter-Steph du Toit – A standout performer and consistent presence in the Springbok squad. Eben Etzebeth – A two-time winner, Etzebeth has continued to dominate with his physical presence and leadership. Damian de Allende – The influential midfielder, known for his reliability and strong performances. Cheslin Kolbe – The exciting winger, bringing flair and speed to the field. Ox Nche – The powerful prop, contributing greatly to the success of the forward pack.

Why Kolisi’s Absence Might Not Be an Issue

While Siya Kolisi is undeniably an inspirational leader for the Springboks, his absence from the shortlist is just one aspect of this year’s highly competitive race.

It’s important to note that the award often recognizes individual performances, and with so many standout moments from other players, Kolisi’s leadership—while vital—may not have garnered the same attention in the context of individual accolades.

Other Major Nominees

The 2024 Rugby Awards are not just about the Men’s Player of the Year. Other categories are also filled with exceptional talent: Women’s Player of the Year Aseza Hele Libbie Janse van Rensburg Chumisa Qawe Nadine Roos Vainah Ubisi Young Player of the Year Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Cameron Hanekom Jordon Hendrikse Quan Horn Henco van Wyk

A Night of Celebrating Rugby Excellence

Though Siya Kolisi is not in the running for the Player of the Year award, his importance to the Springboks remains undeniable.

His leadership has been a cornerstone of the team’s success in recent years, and his influence extends far beyond any individual accolade. As the 2024 SA Rugby Awards ceremony approaches, the spotlight will be on the talented nominees, and it promises to be a night filled with celebration of South African rugby’s best.

As the 2024 SA Rugby Awards ceremony approaches, the spotlight will be on the talented nominees.Image Credit/Adam Pretty.

Source: Briefly News