The value of the iconic green and gold Springbok jersey has surged from R78 million to R160 million since 2019

SA Rugby's sponsorship income has nearly doubled in the past year, growing from R420 million to R800 million

With back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles and a dominant brand, the Springboks remain a global rugby powerhouse, strengthening their financial and commercial reach

The Springboks, South Africa's top rugby team, have enjoyed immense success in recent years, solidifying their position as one of the best in the world.

With back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles, multiple Rugby Championship victories, and a series win over the British & Irish Lions, their dominance on the field has translated into impressive financial growth.

According to Brand Finance Africa, the Springboks are now considered the leading sports brand in South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

Surge in Brand Value and Sponsorships

According to Brand Finance Africa, the Springboks are now considered the leading sports brand in South Africa.

As a result, SA Rugby has entered the prestigious list of the country’s top 100 most valuable brands, with an estimated value of R2.2 billion.

This rise in brand value has also contributed to significant increases in sponsorship income, which has nearly doubled from R420 million to R800 million within a year.

Skyrocketing Demand for Springbok Merchandise

The demand for Springbok merchandise has soared, further increasing the value of the iconic green and gold jersey.

Since 2019, the value of the jersey itself has grown dramatically, from R78 million to R160 million.

This surge in merchandise sales reflects the team’s growing popularity and the enduring appeal of their success.

Springboks’ Pre Season and Future Plans

The Springboks' preparations for the upcoming season are already underway.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus is pleased with the progress made during the first alignment camp, which includes both gym sessions and strategy meetings.

Erasmus, alongside the team’s coaching staff, has outlined their expectations and strategies for the season, with further alignment camps and training planned before they get into competitive mode in July.

Springboks' Bright Future

As the Springboks continue their quest for success, both on and off the field, the team’s brand remains stronger than ever.

With the value of their jersey and sponsorship opportunities skyrocketing, the Springboks' dominance in world rugby is set to continue for the foreseeable future.

As the new season approaches, fans are eager to see how many games the Springboks will win, with expectations high for another successful campaign.

The demand for Springbok merchandise has soared, further increasing the value of the iconic green and gold jersey.

Source: Twitter

Source: Briefly News