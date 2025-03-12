Defending Rugby World Cup champions Springboks took to the gym ahead of an action-packed international Test rugby season in 2025

The world champions will begin their season against Italy in July 2025, while they will face multiple opponents home and away throughout the year

Local rugby fans reacted on social media to express their delight to see several new faces in the Bok camp, saying they are excited to see the Boks play again

Four-time Rugby World Cup champions got their preparations for the upcoming international Test season by hitting the gym.

The Boks pumped iron and endured strength training as fan favourites such as Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche returned to the Springbok set-up after club rugby duties.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will be keeping a watchful eye over the side ahead of the 2025 season. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images and Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

After winning the Rugby Championship in 2024, coach Rassie Erasmus is planning a hectic Test schedule for the upcoming season after announcing more than 15 Tests worldwide.

The Springboks flex their muscles in the gym

Watch the Boks hit the gym in the video below:

Along with some familiar faces, there were also new stars joining the Boks in the gym as Erasmus looks to test the depths of South Africa’s talent in the upcoming season.

The coach has also confirmed that Kolisi will retain the captaincy while players such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse continue their recovery from injury.

While the season will begin with matches against Italy, the Boks will face some of the world's best sides including Ireland, New Zealand and France.

Boks will face Argentina in England during October 2025, according to Instagram:

Boks aim for glory in 2025

Erasmus hopes the busy Test schedule will help blood new talent for the defending champions and also keep the Boks atop of the IRB World Rankings.

A successful 2025 season would put the Boks on course for more glory as they push to become the first side in history to win three successive Rugby World Cups in 2027.

Local rugby fans will also be looking forward to the home leg of the Boks’ 2025 tour, which will include the 2025 Rugby Championship against the All Blacks, Argentina and Australia.

World champions Springboks have returned to training ahead of the 2025 season. Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans back the Boks

Mzansi rugby fans praised the Boks on social media, with the majority expressing excitement for the new faces in the world champions’ squad.

Girldavee is impressed:

“So many youngins! The future is too bright!”

Oxkraal is excited:

“Love to see the new faces! Onwards and upwards!”

Juliasoles_xx wants to join the gym:

“This is a gym I could see myself working out at.”

Zandazakuza backs the Boks:

“Let’s go!”

Lukefick_ asked a question:

“How is Salmaan there?”

Thee_black_jaguar admires one player:

“Ox?! Ijhooo ayi he's really a bar fridge.”

Meyer_of_durban backs one player:

“@mpilo.gumede_ looking good in green and gold.”

Tlotlooliphant_ admires the Boks:

“The depth of our squad makes sleeping at night easy.”

Hislordship_magal is a proud fan:

“Champs doing champions stuff.”

Gerhard_veldsman gave some advice:

“They should work on that squat technique/form. Otherwise, those legs will stay that thin.”

South Africa wishes Bok star a happy birthday

As reported by Briefly News, South African fans flooded social media with 31st birthday messages for Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard.

The two-time world champion celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, with his wife Marise leading the way by sending a heartfelt message.

