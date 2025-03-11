Marise Pollard, the wife of Bok star Handre, led the nation in wishing the flyhalf a happy 31st birthday on Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Springbok star Handre Pollard celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, much to the delight of local rugby fans.

Marise Pollard, the flyhalf’s wife, led the celebrations on social media as well wishes flooded in for the player who has scored 772 points in 80 appearances for the Boks.

Marise Pollard sent a heartwarming message to husband Handre on his 31st birthday. Image: handrepollard.

Pollard, who recently re-joined the Bulls, made his debut for the Boks in 2014, and since then, he has established himself in the side that won back-to-back World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.

Marise Pollard sends a heartfelt birthday message to Handre

Marise wished Handre a happy birthday on Instagram:

The special message on Instagram wished Pollard a happy birthday, while local fans jumped on the bandwagon to wish the decorated player well.

While Pollard celebrates his special day with family and fans, the 31-year-old will start preparing for a gruelling Bok tour that could see the world champions play more than 15 Tests.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus hopes the extended international rugby season will help the Boks identify their best team ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Pollard recently celebrated his anniversary on Instagram:

The Pollards are well-loved by Mzansi fans

While Pollard shines on the field for the Boks, the flyhalf’s family is also well-loved on social media as fans continue to admire their social media posts.

During the festive period, the couple sent a heart-warming message to fans, while local netizens often reacted to pictures of the couple’s holiday snaps.

Pollard’s young son has also become a fan favourite among local netizens, with pictures of the cute baby often earning warm responses.

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday, 11 March 2025. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images and Steve Haag/Gallo Images.

Fans are in awe of Pollard

Local netizens reacted on social media by sending well wishes to the player that many fans called a role model.

Lawrence Motau wished Pollard well:

“Happy birthday to him.”

Hilary Pienaar hopes for the best:

“Happy birthday, hope it's truly blessed.”

Carlo Van Wyk rates Pollard highly:

“Happy birthday, my role model.”

William Booysen is a fan:

“Happy birthday to a Bulls legend.”

Sybrandt Du Preez wished Pollard:

“Happy Birthday Handre Pollard! You deserve a fantastic day and year ahead!”

Sinito Oerson admires Pollard:

“Happy birthday, General POLLARD.”

Tobeka Sipambo is celebrating two birthdays:

“He's sharing his birthday with one of my nieces. Happy birthday Handre.”

Emile Burger shares a birthday with Pollard:

“Sharing a birthday with Mr Ice Cool Pollard.”

Johan Hampie Nortje is happy:

“Baie geluk.”

Carol Gahler hopes for more birthdays:

“Happy birthday, champ. Wishing you the best day and many more.”

South Africa fall in love with Handre Pollard’s young son

As reported by Briefly News, local netizens reacted lovingly to images of Handre Pollard’s young son after he and his wife, Marise, celebrated his birth.

The Bok star earned admiration from local fans after sharing pictures of his adorable child as supporters celebrated his young family.

