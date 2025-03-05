South African winger Shandre Campbell shared a picture with English star Marcus Rashford after a UEFA Champions League match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa

Campbell was named on Brugge's bench for the first time in the competition as they lost 3-1 to Villa on Tuesday, 4 March 2025

Local football fans praised Campbell on social media, praising to 20-year-old and saying he is flying the South African flag high

Talented South African winger Shandre Campbell continued his progress in European football after making his debut on the bench for Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite failing to get off the bench, Campbell still walked away with a memory after sharing a picture with Aston Villa star Marcus Rashford.

Club Brugge star Shandre Campbell shared a selfie with Aston Villa attacker Marcus Rashford. Image: Maarten Straetemans/Belga Mag and Isosport/MB Media.

Rashford started the match for Villa as the English side enjoyed a 3-1 victory on Tuesday, 4 March 2025, while Campbell was an unused substitute.

Shandre Campbell is a rising star in Belgium

Campbell shared the picture of him and Rashford on Instagram:

Since leaving SuperSport United at the end of the 2023/2024 season, Campbell has excelled in Belgium after impressive displays for Brugge’s development side Club NXT.

The 20-year-old winger made his league debut for Brugge on Saturday, 15 February, and has followed it up by being named in their Champions League matchday squad.

Campbell’s impressive displays in Belgium has made him one of South Africa’s most exciting prospects while he earned the admiration of local fans by buying his family a new home.

Villa celebrated their victory on Twitter (X):

Campbell meets Rashford

Following the last 16 match between Brugge and Villa, Campbell took a selfie with Rashford, who joined the Birmingham side on loan from Premiership rivals Manchester United.

Rashford has struggled for form in recent seasons after progressing through United’s youth ranks while he is still admired by football fans across the world, including Campbell.

Campbell’s path to success has just begun and the 20-year-old hopes his progress in Belgium could earn him a place in the Bafana Bafana squad and possibly a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South African winger Shandre Campbell is a rising star for Belgian side Club Brugge. Image: Kurt Desplenter/Belga Mag.

Fans back Campbell for success

Local football fans reacted to Campbell’s social media post, backing the 20-year-old to continue his progress on the grand stage that is European football.

SuperSport United coach Gavinjohnhunt is proud:

“Proud of you my boy, keep going.”

C.odypeterss made a joke:

“Shandre & a fan.”

Thee_real_thibo_thibo predicts good things for Campbell:

“You’ll get your chance and we’ll be watching!!”

Ricardospees is a fan:

“As a South African, I'm rooting for you my brother because you are representing South Africa in Europe which is the big stage!!!”

Tapiwa_junior_11 backs Campbell:

“Bravoooo!!!”

Bafana Bafana legend shaunbartlett.football offered his support:

“Well done Shandre. Congrats on your selection and enjoy the process.”

Jordan_everitt made a prediction:

“Next one is a win.”

Mzansi entertainer oscarmbo admires Campbell:

“Let’s go, young man!”

Tu_me_lo is inspired:

“Look at Shandre man, so inspirational.”

Xandre_ferreira10 said Campbell is poised and ready:

“It's time.”

