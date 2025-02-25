Portuguese side Gil Vicente has reportedly submitted a bid for SuperSport United prospect Manelisi Mazibuko

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder impressed the Portuguese club during a youth tournament in South Africa and have been keeping tabs on the talented left-footer

Local football fans praised Mazibuko on social media, backing the player to follow in the footsteps of former SuperSport prospect Shandre Campbell, who is playing in Belgium

SuperSport United prospect Manelisi Mazibuko could leave South Africa and ply his trade overseas after Portuguese side Gil Vicente submitted a bid for the teenager.

The 17-year-old has been a standout star for SuperSport’s development sides and has attracted interest from the Portuguese side.

SuperSport United's teenage midfielder Manelisi Mazibuko has attracted interest from Portugal.

Source: Instagram

Vicente sent scouts to watch the player during a youth tournament in Mzansi at the start of the season and he impressed the European side who have now reportedly made a bid.

Manelisi Mazibuko could ply his trade overseas

Mazibuko has a bid from Portugal, according to the tweet below:

According to a tweet from local sports agency, P Management Sports, Mazibuko is keen on the move to Europe after impressive displays in South Africa.

The agency tweeted:

“We are hoping that Gil Vincente and SuperSport United reach a transfer agreement soon. This will pave the way for Manelisi ‘Sugar’ Mazibuko’s dream of plying his trade in Europe. Manelisi turns 18 next month and will be eligible to sign a professional contract.”

If Mazibuko makes the move to Portugal, he will follow in the footsteps of former SuperSport product Shandre Campbell who has excelled in Belgium since leaving the Pretoria side.

Watch Mazibuko score a free-kick for SuperSport's youth side in the video below:

SuperSport United has a rich history of producing promising youngsters

Besides Campbell, SuperSport has a rich history of producing talented youngsters after Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena also cut their teeth at the Pretoria giants.

Coach Gavin Hunt has been attributed with the rise of the youngsters and the former PSL champion still enjoys a good relationship with the players that have come through their ranks.

Hunt continues to play a major role in local football and is expected to take charge of his 1000th PSL match when SuperSport faces Magesi FC on Saturday, 1 March 2025.

South African winger Shandre Campbell is making waves in Belgium after leaving SuperSport United.

Source: Getty Images

Fans back Mazibuko

Local football fans backed Mazibuko to make the move, while some said the player could reject the move to Europe and join Mamelodi Sundowns instead.

Mshengu Themba says SuperSport needs to sell before Sundowns makes an offer:

“They must sell him fast before the senior team notices.”

Musa Hudla admires SuperSport:

“I love how Supersport let their youth products go overseas. This will indeed help South Africa in the long run and also the club stands a chance to make millions, with the sell-on clause should these players make it in the big leagues.”

Thendo Mabudu says SuperSport will benefit:

“SuperSport will sell him; they need money.”

Loyiso Mthimkhulu Habe says SuperSport might not sell to Vicente:

“Matthews will reject the proposal and wait for Sundowns.”

Lutho MrChillies Boy asked a question:

“Is it a first-division team or second-division?”

Gavin Hunt could be replaced at SuperSport United

As reported by Briefly News, rumours arose of SuperSport United possibly replacing coach Gavin Hunt with former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant Romain Folz.

Folz was in attendance during SuperSport’s 2-1 Nedbank Cup victory over Cape Town Spurs as Hunt has struggled to produce consistency at the Pretoria club in the 2024/2025 season.

