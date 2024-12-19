Teen SuperSport United midfielder Manelisi Mazibuko, 17, has impressed Portuguese club Gil Vicente ahead of a potential overseas move

Mazibuko, who signed his first professional contract in August 2024, caught the eye of Vicente's scouts during a recent youth tournament in Mzansi

Local football fans praised the teenager on social media, saying the player should make the country proud

Young SuperSport Untied prospect Manelisi Mazibuko could follow in the footsteps of Shandre Campbell and leave Mzansi for a European club.

The 17-year-old SuperSport midfielder impressed Portuguese club Gil Vicente scouts, who could add the player to their youth squad in January 2025.

SuperSport United prospect Manelisi Mazibuko is highly-valued by coach Gavin Hunt. Image: manelisi_mazibuko12/Instagram and SuperSportFC/Twitter.

Source: UGC

If Mazibuko leaves Mzansi for Portugal, he will hope to emulate fellow SuperSport academy graduate Campbell, who has excelled in Belgium since his transfer at the end of last season.

Manelisi Mazibuko impressed Gil Vicente's scouts

Mazibuko is a target for Gil Vicente, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Mazibuko is considered an ideal Vicente player and would be placed in their youth set-up if he decides to leave Gavin Hunt's side.

The source said:

"The Portuguese scouts were in the country and watched many games and players, but Manelisi Mazibuko caught their attention, and they really want him."

Mazibuko is highly valued at SuperSport and signed his first professional contract in August 2024, but he has yet to make his PSL debut under the league's longest-serving coach.

Fans back Mazibuko

Local football fans praised Mazibuko on social media, saying they hope the player will grab the chance to play in Portugal and make South Africa proud.

Angelline Angie is proud:

"I'm proud of you."

Gaotlhobogoe Pheko respects Mazibuko:

"Go and make us proud. God bless you!."

Zweli Zweja Segone is impressed:

“This boy is golden.”

Bennie Nochiliza hopes for the best:

“Go and represent us Ntwana yam. We know you love football; it's your time to shine. May God bless you."

Ntombizanele Mncube is a fan:

"Congratulations."

Shandre Campbell has Gavin Hunt on speed dial

As Briefly News reported, Belgian-based Mzansi winger Shandre Campbell said he still seeks advice from former coach Gavin Hunt.

Campbell left SuperSport United for Belgian side Club Brugge at the end of last season and has excelled while playing for their development team, Club NXT.

Source: Briefly News