Following the dismissal of coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Mabhudi Khanyeza from their respective sides, the PSL only has six tacticians who kept their jobs from last season.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is the longest-serving PSL coach, having spent eight years at the same club, although his tenure stretched over two stints in Pretoria.

Gavin Hunt and Steve Barker have more than 10 years of PSL coaching experience between them. Image: SuperSportFC and StellenboschFC.

Briefly News examined the current longest-serving coaches at a single club and their successes at their respective clubs.

Gavin Hunt (SuperSport United)

July 2007 to May 2013 and July 2022 to present

Hunt is a three-time PSL winner with SuperSport and also has cup success with the side during his first tenure as their coach before leaving to coach Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs.

The 60-year-old coach won the league with Wits in 2017 before returning to SuperSport, where he hopes the addition of Samir Nurkovic can help the side retain its former glory.

Steve Barker (Stellenbosch FC)

Barker recently celebrated his 100th victory at Stellies, according to the tweet below:

July 2017 till present

After seven years at Stellenbosch, Barker has over 100 wins at the Winelands club, with the highlights coming in 2023 when they won the Carling Knockout Cup.

Barker has been credited with blooding several youngsters who went on to star for Bafana Bafana and rival clubs while producing eye-catching PSL results.

Eric Tinkler (Cape Town City)

June 2016 till June 2017 and May 2021 till present

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Tinkler was City's first coach in 2016 and got off to a flying start by winning the knockout cup title.

Following the cup success, Tinkler left the Citizens to coach SuperSport, Chippa United and Maritzburg United before returning to the club, where he won his only title in 2021.

Jose Riviero (Orlando Pirates)

June 2022 till present

Despite only joining Orlando Pirates two years ago, the Spaniard is the fourth-longest serving coach after starting his third season in the PSL.

The Spaniard has had great success at Pirates after winning five cup titles and is the current frontrunner to end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance of the PSL title.

Honourable mentions

Current Carling Knockout Cup champion-winning coach Clinton Larsen is in his first PSL season at Magesi FC, who embarked on their debut campaign in Mzansi's top flight.

Polokwane City coach Phuto Mohafe joined the side in 2023 to replace Lehlohonolo Seema, who has since had two stints at PSL rivals Sekhukhune United.

Mamelodi Sundowns replace coach Manqoba Mngqithi

As reported by Briefly News, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns shocked the nation when they fired coach Manqoba Mngqithi and replaced him with Portuguese mentor Miguel Cardoso.

The Portuguese coach, who has experience with sides in Europe and Africa, was announced as the new Sundowns tactician on Tuesday, 10 December 2024.

