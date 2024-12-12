Winger Shandre Campbell said his former coach, Gavin Hunt, is still keeping tabs on him as he adjusts to life in Belgium

The former SuperSport United star has been impressive for Club NXt, the development side for Belgian giants Club Brugge, following his Mzansi exit at the end of last season

Local football fans praised Campbell on social media, saying the player deserves to be playing first-team football for Brugge

Shandre Campbell and Gavin Hunt are keeping their relationship going after the winger left SuperSport Untied for Club Brugge at the end of last season.

The 20-year-old winger is currently playing for Brugge's development team, Club NXT and has excelled for the second-division side.

Winger Shandre Campbell said he still calls SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt for advice. Image: shandrecampbell21/Instagram and SuperSportFC/Twitter.

While he produces stellar performances for NXT, Campbell said he still keeps in touch with Hunt, who is always available.

Shandre Campbell admires Gavin Hunt

Campbell speaks about Hunt in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Campbell said he is grateful to Hunt, who added Samir Nurkovic to his SuperSport squad.

Campbell said:

"When I was down, he was there to lift me up. He kept me going and encouraged me to improve and be better. When I needed help, he was there, just a phenomenal coach to work with and a very good human being; I love him."

Fans back Campbell for success

Local football fans praised Campbell on social media, saying the 20-year-old deserves to play first-team football in Belgium.

Phatela P Mothapo is happy:

"South African football's future is bright."

Saam Ka Langalibalele has a wish:

"I just wish Mofokeng could go to Belgium too."

DuSt TO AsHes N'Baq backs Campbell:

"The first team is calling him sooner than expected."

Mhlengi Josta Madlala wants Campbell to succeed:

"Club Brugge must promote him to the first team."

Mduh Mduraizer is a fan:

"He deserves to be called up for the SA squad."

Shandre Campbell leads the way for foreign-based Mzansi stars

As reported by Briefly News, former SuperSport United winger Shandre Campbell is the standout player among a group of Mzansi stars who left the country last season.

Campbell is proving his worth in Belgium while players such as Khanyisa Mayo and Elias Mokwena continue to progress in Africa.

